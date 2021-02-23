COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 571 new infections, total now 153,187

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 571 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 153,187.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Nigeria also recorded 12 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,874.

“571 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-170 Ogun-65 FCT-45 Kwara-34 Abia-32 Enugu-32 Kano-25 Oyo-22 Ondo-21 Rivers-19 Kaduna-19 Benue-18 Bayelsa-12 Kebbi-12 Nasarawa-11 Akwa Ibom-9 Delta-8 Ekiti-6 Niger-5 Bauchi-3 Imo-3.”

