COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 416 new cases, total now 10,578

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday, announced that the country has recorded 416 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 10,578.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Monday night.

“On the 1st of June 2020, 416 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 10578 cases have been confirmed, 3122 cases have been discharged and 299 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 416 new cases are reported from 20 states; Lagos-192, Edo-41, Rivers-33, Kaduna-30, Kwara-23, Nasarawa-18, Borno-17, FCT-14, Oyo-10, Katsina-7, Abia-5, Delta-5, Adamawa-4, Kano-4, Imo-3, Ondo-3, Benue-2, Bauchi-2, Ogun-2, Niger-1.”

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 5,135 4,255 825 55 Kano 958 673 240 45 FCT 674 454 200 20 Katsina 371 253 99 19 Edo 325 243 69 13 Oyo 302 197 98 7 Kaduna 288 110 170 8 Borno 288 94 168 26 Ogun 280 111 160 9 Jigawa 270 130 135 5 Bauchi 240 11 221 8 Rivers 239 157 68 14 Gombe 161 33 122 6 Sokoto 116 6 96 14 Kwara 111 73 37 1 Plateau 105 34 69 2 Delta 88 63 17 8 Nasarawa 80 58 19 3 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Yobe 52 21 24 7 Akwa Ibom 45 29 14 2 Osun 45 6 35 4 Adamawa 42 11 27 4 Ebonyi 40 32 8 0 Imo 39 25 14 0 Niger 33 23 9 1 Kebbi 33 0 29 4 Ondo 28 3 21 4 Bayelsa 21 11 8 2 Ekiti 20 2 16 2 Enugu 18 6 12 0 Taraba 18 8 10 0 Abia 15 8 7 0 Anambra 11 7 3 1 Benue 9 8 1 0 Kogi 2 2 0 0

