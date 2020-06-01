COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 416 new cases, total now 10,578

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday, announced that the country has recorded 416 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 10,578.
The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Monday night.
“On the 1st of June 2020, 416 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 10578 cases have been confirmed, 3122 cases have been discharged and 299 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory
“The 416 new cases are reported from 20 states; Lagos-192, Edo-41, Rivers-33, Kaduna-30, Kwara-23, Nasarawa-18, Borno-17, FCT-14, Oyo-10, Katsina-7, Abia-5, Delta-5, Adamawa-4, Kano-4, Imo-3, Ondo-3, Benue-2, Bauchi-2, Ogun-2, Niger-1.”
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|5,135
|4,255
|825
|55
|Kano
|958
|673
|240
|45
|FCT
|674
|454
|200
|20
|Katsina
|371
|253
|99
|19
|Edo
|325
|243
|69
|13
|Oyo
|302
|197
|98
|7
|Kaduna
|288
|110
|170
|8
|Borno
|288
|94
|168
|26
|Ogun
|280
|111
|160
|9
|Jigawa
|270
|130
|135
|5
|Bauchi
|240
|11
|221
|8
|Rivers
|239
|157
|68
|14
|Gombe
|161
|33
|122
|6
|Sokoto
|116
|6
|96
|14
|Kwara
|111
|73
|37
|1
|Plateau
|105
|34
|69
|2
|Delta
|88
|63
|17
|8
|Nasarawa
|80
|58
|19
|3
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Yobe
|52
|21
|24
|7
|Akwa Ibom
|45
|29
|14
|2
|Osun
|45
|6
|35
|4
|Adamawa
|42
|11
|27
|4
|Ebonyi
|40
|32
|8
|0
|Imo
|39
|25
|14
|0
|Niger
|33
|23
|9
|1
|Kebbi
|33
|0
|29
|4
|Ondo
|28
|3
|21
|4
|Bayelsa
|21
|11
|8
|2
|Ekiti
|20
|2
|16
|2
|Enugu
|18
|6
|12
|0
|Taraba
|18
|8
|10
|0
|Abia
|15
|8
|7
|0
|Anambra
|11
|7
|3
|1
|Benue
|9
|8
|1
|0
|Kogi
|2
|2
|0
|0
