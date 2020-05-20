COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 284 new cases, total now 6677

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, has announced 284 more new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), making the number of confirmed cases in Nigeria rise to 6677.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday night.

“284 new cases of #COVID19; 199-Lagos, 26-Rivers, 19-Oyo, 8-FCT, 8-Borno, 7-Plateau, 6-Jigawa, 5-Kano, 2-Abia, 1-Ekiti,1-Delta, 1-Kwara,1-Taraba,” NCDC tweeted.

“6677 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria, Discharged: 1840 Deaths: 200.”

The centre also claimed that eight cases were, on 18th of May, erroneously announced for Zamfara.

“On the 18th of May, 8 new cases in Zamfara were erroneously announced

“Therefore, as at the 20th of May 2020, Zamfara has recorded a total of 76 confirmed cases

“We apologise to @Zamfara_state for this error and reiterate our commitment to accurate & transparent reporting of data.”

On the 18th of May, 8 new cases in Zamfara were erroneously announced Therefore, as at the 20th of May 2020, Zamfara has recorded a total of 76 confirmed cases We apologise to @Zamfara_state for this error and reiterate our commitment to accurate & transparent reporting of data pic.twitter.com/RIeUhZ2e0a — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 20, 2020

