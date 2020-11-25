COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 198 new cases, total now 66,805

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria confirms 198 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 198 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 66,805.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 25th of November 2020, 198 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 66,805 cases have been confirmed, 62,493 cases have been discharged and 1,169 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 198 new cases are reported from 13 states- FCT (53), Lagos (48), Ogun (40), Akwa Ibom (20), Bauchi (9), Plateau (8), Kaduna (5), Kano (4), Benue (3), Jigawa (3), Nasarawa(3), Edo (1), Kwara (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos23,0661,01221,834220
FCT6,6295515,99583
Plateau3,8131093,67034
Oyo3,7153333,33745
Rivers2,9631012,80359
Kaduna2,9451732,72547
Edo2,696162,569111
Ogun2,1961452,02031
Delta1,823371,73749
Kano1,781281,69954
Ondo1,7271021,58540
Enugu1,332211,29021
Kwara1,096291,03928
Ebonyi1,05561,01930
Katsina1,0124094824
Osun945791721
Gombe9385685725
Abia92699089
Bauchi7622272614
Borno745470536
Imo6623761312
Benue4962546011
Nasarawa48815032513
Bayelsa4454238221
Ekiti354153336
Akwa Ibom339193119
Jigawa3311230811
Niger296827612
Anambra285126519
Adamawa261423819
Sokoto165014817
Taraba157121396
Yobe9412748
Kebbi931848
Cross River903789
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Cases, Fewer Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Again, Nigeria’s new weekly COVID-19 infections have increased, Tribune Online analysis shows.

In the previous week, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 -14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded in the penultimate week (November 1 -7) and the 937 cases recorded from October 25 – 31…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 198 new cases, total now 66,805

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Doctor Says High Blood Pressure (Hypertension) is Reversible. CLICK HERE To See how to CORRECT it Today

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

You might also like
Latest News

Reps approve issuance of N148bn Promissory Notes to 5 states

Top News

#EndSARS: FG engages UK government on threat to sanction officials

Latest News

Agriculture: FG assures on wealth creation for millions of Nigerians

Latest News

BREAKING: Diego Maradona dies at 60

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More