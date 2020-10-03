COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 160 new cases, total now 59,287

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 160 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 59,287.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 3rd of October 2020, 160 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 59287 cases have been confirmed, 50718 cases have been discharged and 1113 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 160 new cases are reported from 13 states- Rivers (42), Lagos (32), Plateau (21), FCT (18), Kaduna (14), Ogun (11), Katsina (10), Kwara (3), Ondo (3), Imo (3), Anambra (1), Abia (1), Oyo (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 19,636 4,181 15,250 205 FCT 5,745 683 4,984 78 Plateau 3,479 767 2,679 33 Oyo 3,268 798 2,430 40 Edo 2,628 26 2,495 107 Rivers 2,517 124 2,334 59 Kaduna 2,440 55 2,345 40 Ogun 1,878 118 1,732 28 Delta 1,802 16 1,737 49 Kano 1,738 14 1,670 54 Ondo 1,634 53 1,545 36 Enugu 1,289 102 1,166 21 Kwara 1,044 37 982 25 Ebonyi 1,042 4 1,008 30 Abia 898 18 872 8 Gombe 883 111 747 25 Katsina 874 15 835 24 Osun 847 28 802 17 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 699 8 677 14 Imo 576 29 535 12 Benue 481 58 413 10 Nasarawa 452 114 325 13 Bayelsa 401 7 373 21 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Ekiti 321 12 303 6 Akwa Ibom 293 7 278 8 Niger 259 15 232 12 Adamawa 248 23 208 17 Anambra 238 0 219 19 Sokoto 162 1 144 17 Taraba 105 10 89 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Yobe 76 6 62 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

