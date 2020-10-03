COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 160 new cases, total now 59,287

CoronavirusTop News
By Tribune Online
Nigeria confirms 160 cases

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 160 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 59,287.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 3rd of October 2020, 160 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 59287 cases have been confirmed, 50718 cases have been discharged and 1113 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 160 new cases are reported from 13 states- Rivers (42), Lagos (32), Plateau (21), FCT (18), Kaduna (14), Ogun (11), Katsina (10), Kwara (3), Ondo (3), Imo (3), Anambra (1), Abia (1), Oyo (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos19,6364,18115,250205
FCT5,7456834,98478
Plateau3,4797672,67933
Oyo3,2687982,43040
Edo2,628262,495107
Rivers2,5171242,33459
Kaduna2,440552,34540
Ogun1,8781181,73228
Delta1,802161,73749
Kano1,738141,67054
Ondo1,634531,54536
Enugu1,2891021,16621
Kwara1,0443798225
Ebonyi1,04241,00830
Abia898188728
Gombe88311174725
Katsina8741583524
Osun8472880217
Borno745470536
Bauchi699867714
Imo5762953512
Benue4815841310
Nasarawa45211432513
Bayelsa401737321
Jigawa325630811
Ekiti321123036
Akwa Ibom29372788
Niger2591523212
Adamawa2482320817
Anambra238021919
Sokoto162114417
Taraba10510896
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Zamfara791735
Yobe766628
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…council workers falsify information  council workers falsify information  council workers falsify information

 Eight Injured, 20 Vehicles Destroyed As PDP, APC Supporters Clash Again In Ondo

No fewer than eight persons were seriously injured during a clash between the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)…council workers falsify information  council workers falsify information  council workers falsify information

Oba Of Benin Warns Wike, Others: We Don’t Want Godfathers For Our Gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki…council workers falsify information  council workers falsify information

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Restructure Nigeria now or it breaks up, Pastor Adeboye warns FG

Latest News

Why Nigeria cannot sell petrol lower than Saudi Arabia, Egypt, others ― Lai Mohammed

Latest News

FG yet to give approval for camp reopening says NYSC

Latest News

Nigeria divided under Buhari’s administration says Catholic Bishop

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More