COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 146 new cases, total now 65,839

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria confirms 146 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 146 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 65,839.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 19th of November 2020, 146 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 65,839 cases have been confirmed, 61,573 cases have been discharged and 1,165 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 146 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (62), FCT (23), Kaduna (21), Ogun (12), Rivers (12), Ondo (5), Oyo (3), Plateau (3), Bauchi (2), Katsina (2), Kano (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos22,7661,28221,264220
FCT6,4223995,94182
Plateau3,733563,64433
Oyo3,6983933,26045
Rivers2,9421092,77459
Kaduna2,814852,68247
Edo2,690202,559111
Ogun2,1341051,99831
Delta1,823371,73749
Kano1,770261,69054
Ondo1,7271021,58540
Enugu1,332211,29021
Kwara1,088331,02827
Ebonyi1,05561,01930
Katsina9701393324
Osun9421291020
Gombe9385685725
Abia92699089
Bauchi7521872014
Borno745470536
Imo6623761312
Benue4932246011
Nasarawa48514732513
Bayelsa4262338221
Ekiti348133296
Jigawa327830811
Akwa Ibom319212899
Niger2861026412
Anambra285126519
Adamawa261423819
Sokoto165014817
Taraba156111396
Kebbi931848
Yobe9213718
Cross River903789
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Weekly Review: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections On The Rise Again

Nigeria’s new COVID-19 infections increased again last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, the 46th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 – 14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded the previous week…

BREAKING: Ooni Of Ife, Queen Naomi Welcome Baby Boy

After two years of marriage and waiting on the Lord, the Ooni of Ife and his Queen, Naomi Silekunola, on Wednesday, announced the arrival of a baby boy into the royal house of Oduduwa.

Kamala Harris Becomes America’s First Female Vice President

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden’s vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.

COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 146 new cases, total now 65,839

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Are You Sick and Tired of High Blood Pressure? Here are 2 Scientically Proven Herbs You Can Start Using Today To Rapidly Lower It In Less Than 3 Months, Even If Nothing Has EVER Worked For You Before.

You might also like
Latest News

Reps walk out DPR officials during probe of alleged N733,054bn, $3.214bn financial…

Top News

At PDP NEC, Abaribe says we’ll resist anti-social media law ‘with the last drop of…

Top News

Gov. Umahi formally defects to APC, says we are free from dictatorship

Top News

Lekki Toll Gate: We stand by our report, CNN replies FG

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More