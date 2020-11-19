COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 146 new cases, total now 65,839

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 146 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 65,839.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.
“On the 19th of November 2020, 146 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 65,839 cases have been confirmed, 61,573 cases have been discharged and 1,165 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 146 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (62), FCT (23), Kaduna (21), Ogun (12), Rivers (12), Ondo (5), Oyo (3), Plateau (3), Bauchi (2), Katsina (2), Kano (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|22,766
|1,282
|21,264
|220
|FCT
|6,422
|399
|5,941
|82
|Plateau
|3,733
|56
|3,644
|33
|Oyo
|3,698
|393
|3,260
|45
|Rivers
|2,942
|109
|2,774
|59
|Kaduna
|2,814
|85
|2,682
|47
|Edo
|2,690
|20
|2,559
|111
|Ogun
|2,134
|105
|1,998
|31
|Delta
|1,823
|37
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,770
|26
|1,690
|54
|Ondo
|1,727
|102
|1,585
|40
|Enugu
|1,332
|21
|1,290
|21
|Kwara
|1,088
|33
|1,028
|27
|Ebonyi
|1,055
|6
|1,019
|30
|Katsina
|970
|13
|933
|24
|Osun
|942
|12
|910
|20
|Gombe
|938
|56
|857
|25
|Abia
|926
|9
|908
|9
|Bauchi
|752
|18
|720
|14
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Imo
|662
|37
|613
|12
|Benue
|493
|22
|460
|11
|Nasarawa
|485
|147
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|426
|23
|382
|21
|Ekiti
|348
|13
|329
|6
|Jigawa
|327
|8
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|319
|21
|289
|9
|Niger
|286
|10
|264
|12
|Anambra
|285
|1
|265
|19
|Adamawa
|261
|4
|238
|19
|Sokoto
|165
|0
|148
|17
|Taraba
|156
|11
|139
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Yobe
|92
|13
|71
|8
|Cross River
|90
|3
|78
|9
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
146 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-62
FCT-23
Kaduna-21
Ogun-12
Rivers -12
Ondo-5
Oyo-3
Plateau-3
Bauchi-2
Katsina-2
Kano-1
65,839 confirmed
61,573 discharged
1,165 deaths pic.twitter.com/AFUIl1xLx6
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 19, 2020
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Weekly Review: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections On The Rise Again
Nigeria’s new COVID-19 infections increased again last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.
Last week, the 46th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 – 14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded the previous week…
BREAKING: Ooni Of Ife, Queen Naomi Welcome Baby Boy
After two years of marriage and waiting on the Lord, the Ooni of Ife and his Queen, Naomi Silekunola, on Wednesday, announced the arrival of a baby boy into the royal house of Oduduwa.
Kamala Harris Becomes America’s First Female Vice President
Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden’s vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.
COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 146 new cases, total now 65,839
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Are You Sick and Tired of High Blood Pressure? Here are 2 Scientically Proven Herbs You Can Start Using Today To Rapidly Lower It In Less Than 3 Months, Even If Nothing Has EVER Worked For You Before.