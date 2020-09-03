COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 125 new cases, total now 54,588

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 125 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, as confirmed cases are now 54,588.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Thursday.

125 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-42 FCT-25 Katsina-14 Kaduna-11 Kwara-8 Ondo-7 Delta-4 Anambra-3 Oyo-3 Edo-2 Ogun-2 Osun-2 Cross River-1.”

