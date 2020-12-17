COVID-19: Niger govt orders closure of public, private schools, tertiary institutions

The Niger State government has directed the closure of public and private schools as well as tertiary institutions across the state from Friday, December 18.

A statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Chairman, Niger State Task Force on COVID-19 Pandemic, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, stated that the closure followed an upsurge of the COVID-19 in the country.

Ahmed Matane disclosed that the second wave of coronavirus in the country necessitated the closure of all schools in the State for the period of thirty days.

The Chairman stated further that in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state due to the spike, the government has directed that all civil servants were to stay at home from Monday, 21st December, 2020 till further notice except those on essential services.

The SSG thereby enjoined the people of the state to quickly return to the use of face masks, physical and social distancing so as to help curb the spread of the pandemic in the state, adding that coronavirus was still very much lurking around.