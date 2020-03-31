COVID-19: NHRC warns against impunity by law enforcement agents

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on security agencies to refrain from applying any form of torture or punishment in the enforcement of the COVID-19 lockdown directives of the Federal Government.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu, said in a statement, on Tuesday, that the enforcement of the directives must be carried out without torture, inhuman and degrading treatment of Nigerians.

He noted that: “An order from a superior officer or public authority cannot provide an excuse for any security personnel to perpetrate acts of torture or cruel treatment against innocent citizens.

The NHRC boss called on the National Assembly and the Executive Arm of government to take immediate measures to operationalise the state of emergency provisions of Section 45 of the 1999 Constitution in the interest of public health and safety.

Ojukwu expressed the belief that the government will take measures that would stem the tide of the contagious disease to protect the right to health and life of the people.

The commission, he noted commended the efforts of the various health workers who have exhibited professional and patriotic zeal to contain the virus and ensure the safety of all Nigerians.

“We also recognise the efforts of patriotic Nigerians and businesses who have risen to the challenge to contribute resources to fight the scourge”, Ojukwu said.

The Commission urged the Presidential and State Task Forces on COVID-19 to ensure accountability, transparency and inclusiveness, making sure that no one is left behind especially vulnerable groups like IDPs, refugees, persons with a disability, almajiris, orphaned children, the aged and single-headed households.

The Commission noted in the statement that the Federal and State Governments have, in an attempt to control the spread of the pandemic, employed some restrictive measures including total lockdown in some cases.

“These measures are directed at public safety and health and therefore should not in any way be abused by those charged with the responsibility of enforcing the directives.

“We appeal to law enforcement agencies across the country to ensure that they carry out their lawful duties in this regard without undue violation of the rights of Nigerians”, the Commission stated.

