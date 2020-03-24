COVID-19: NGO sensitises correctional officers, inmates in Ogun

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Habiba Charity Foundation, on Tuesday, commenced sensitisation campaigns on the Coronavirus pandemic to Correctional Centres in Ogun State.

The NGO, which kick-started the COVID-19 sensitisation campaign at the Nigeria Correctional Center in Ijebu Ode, also donated non-contact infrared thermometers, sanitisers, hand gloves and disposable nose/mouth masks to correctional officers and inmates at the Ijebu facility.

Sensitising the officers, Medical Officer of the NGO, Dr Olukoya Olufemi, explained that the deadly virus was spreading like a wildfire and the Centre must do everything to prevent it.

She said though the inmates are isolated and the risk of contracting the virus is slow, efforts must be made by the officers in charge of the Correctional facility to limit the number of visitors to the centre.

Olufemi, however, urged the officers to provide enough water for the inmates to wash their hands regularly and maintain high standard hygiene, while sanitisers should also be used regularly.

She emphasised that temperature of the correctional officers and visitors to the facility should be regularly checked with the infrared thermometers donated by the NGO, noting body temperature between 38 and 39 Degree Celsius should be suspected and reported accordingly.

Speaking, the Ijebu Ode Coordinator of the NGO, Aishat Adesanya, said the campaign was to ensure that correctional officers and inmates are properly sensitised on the pandemic.

She added that the inmates have 80% chances of not contracting the virus, noting preventive measures must be taken in order to safeguard both the officers and inmates.

While tasking both the state and federal governments on the need to embark on similar campaigns across the country, Adesanya, added that the sensitisation campaign would be taken to other correctional facilities in Ogun.

In his remark, the In-Charge of Ijebu Ode Correctional Centre, Deputy Controller of Correction Abel Oso, commended the gesture of the NGO, describing the sensitisation campaign as “an eye-opener to the dangers of COVID-19.”

