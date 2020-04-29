COVID-19: New antibody test with 99 per cent accuracy approved for use across Europe

A new antibody test to check whether someone has been infected with covid-19 which claims to be 99 per cent accurate has been certified for use across Europe, Independent reports.

Global diagnostics specialists Abbot, which has a UK base in Maidenhead, has said it is expecting to have shipped millions of the laboratory based lab tests across Europe by the end of May.

The company’s diagnostic test has been given a CE Mark certification showing it complies with EU safety rules and can now be used in labs across the UK to test for antibodies created when a person has been infected with Covid-19.

The test identifies the IgG protein the body produces when it has been infected by coronavirus and this can remain in the body for months and possibly years.

In tests Abbot claimed it showed a sensitivity greater than 99 per cent, 14 days after a person developed symptoms.

The Abbot test, made in Europe, can be used in machines already in labs across the UK.

Antibody testing is crucial to helping identify patients who have had the coronavirus infection and have developed immunity as this will allow them to return to work and could be crucial for NHS workers and people in other key roles.

ALSO READ:

Rolling out widespread testing both for infected and recovered coronavirus patients is likely to be a key part of government measures to end the UK lockdown imposed on 23 March.

Mike Clayton, managing director of Abbot’s Northern Europe diagnostics division said: “Abbott has been focused on bringing COVID-19 tests to market as quickly as possible to help address this pandemic.

“We are proud to be able to provide our antibody tests immediately as they will help understand who has had the virus, leading to greater confidence as we get back to living life. We are collaborating with the NHS, public health bodies and private laboratories across the UK to enable this test to be used here.”

Abbott is significantly scaling up its European manufacturing for antibody testing and has also said it will develop testing for detection of the antibody, IgM, in the near future to expand the range of possible antibody tests.

Source: independent.co.uk

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Islamic Teacher Who Keeps Over 500 Almajiri Girls And Boys Together Inside Mud House Arrested

An Islamic teacher who allegedly keeps over 500 boys and girls as almajiri in Zaria, Kaduna State, has been arrested and is currently being interrogated by the police. This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Human Development and Social Services, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, while speaking with newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday… Read full story

COVID-19: First Set Of Nigerians Abroad To Be Evacuated On Monday ― Foreign Affairs Minister

After several weeks of disappointment, the first set of Nigerians abroad anxious to return to the country would be evacuated by next Monday. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama made the disclosure on Tuesday at the weekly PTF briefing on COVID-19… Read full story