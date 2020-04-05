COVID-19: NERC sets up situation room to forestall disruption of power supply

In view of the movement restrictions to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has constituted a ‘NESI Situation Room’, aimed at mitigating the risk of service disruptions in the electricity industry.

Also, the Commission issued a “Directive on Continuity of Service in NESI” to all operators in the electricity industry with a view to ensuring that their respective service continuity plans are immediately activated.

The Commission in a statement uploaded on its website said the plans included contingency arrangements to accommodate essential staff on-site; health and isolation facilities for a localized outbreak of COVID-19; provision of vital resources including food, medical supply, and other essentials.

These also include: emergency sourcing of essential spare parts and consumables; plans for monitoring of critical assets and other infrastructure; arrangement for early clearance of technical faults and alternative channels for engaging with customers.

The Commission also urged electricity customers to use its various customer care contacts to lodge complaints with emphasis on prolonged power outages.

“In support of the functions of the “Situation Room”, the general public is hereby advised to use the following channels of communication to directly contact the Commission on customer care issues, with emphasis on prolonged outages of power supply,” the statement read.

The ‘situation room’ is led by the Commissioners, top management staff of the Commission and the System Operator.

We Have No Protective Gears, We Are Paid N1,000 Allowance For Three Days, Say Policemen Guarding Ejigbo Isolation Centre

Policemen guarding the Ejigbo isolation centre in Osun State on Saturday lamented over what they described as poor welfare and lack of protective gears for the discharge of their duties. This was just as all the returnees who tested negative and not from Osun State left the isolation centre in Ejigbo on Saturday for their… Read full story

Alleged Rape In Kogi: NMA Calls For Thorough Investigation

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on the relevant law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged battering and rape of Elizabeth Oyeniyi, by the Kogi State Commissioner for Water Resources, Abdumumuni Danga… Read full story

We Did Not Put Ex-Presidential Aide Obono-Obla In Illegal Detention–ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practises and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has denied allegation that it put the Chairman of the defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel, Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla, in “malicious and illegal detention.” The agency said it was responding to the claim in a press statement issued on social media… Read full story

COVID-19: Kaduna Govt Begins Distribution Of N500m Food Items

Kaduna State government on Saturday began distribution of the N500 million worth of food items in the eight pilot local government areas of the state. The commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba disclosed this, while flagging off the distribution at Kaduna North local government which is… Read story

UPDATE: Chronic Kidney Disease Killed Enugu Health Commissioner ― Family

The Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Professor Anthony Ugochukwu, died of chronic kidney disease, the family of the late top government official has revealed. A statement signed by Dr. Kingsley Ugochukwu on-behalf of the deceased family which was made available to Tribune Online in Enugu on Saturday stating that the late… Read full story

COVID-19: Oyo Begins Markets Fumigation This Week

Interim Chairman, Oyo State COVID-19 task force, Professor Temitope Alonge has said the state will this week decontaminate (fumigate) markets spread across the state. As contained in a statement by Chief Press Secretary to Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, the decontamination would be carried out using experts… Read full stor

COVID-19: Bauchi Gov, Bala Mohammed, Tests Negative

Unconfirmed reports have it that Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has tested negative after completing the first round of treatment for COVID-19. Though the story is trending in the social media, as at the time of filing this report, no official statement from the government unlike in the past when such… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE