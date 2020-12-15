COVID-19: NCDC confirms 758 new cases, total now 74,132

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 758 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 74,132.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 15th of December 2020, 758 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 74,132 cases have been confirmed, 66,494 cases have been discharged and 1,200 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 758 new cases are reported from 19 states- FCT (305), Lagos (152), Kaduna (103), Bauchi (44), Gombe (35), Plateau (31), Rivers (17), Sokoto (15), Kwara (13), Kano (9), Ebonyi (8), Ogun (5), Osun (5), Oyo (4), Edo (4), Anambra (4), Bayelsa (2), Ekiti (1), and Taraba (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos25,1571,33423,591232
FCT8,7292,2436,39888
Kaduna4,0445843,41347
Plateau4,0371023,90134
Oyo3,7643463,37246
Rivers3,1791932,92660
Edo2,742482,581113
Ogun2,3351652,13733
Kano1,9131221,73556
Delta1,829431,73749
Ondo1,751861,62441
Enugu1,363231,31921
Kwara1,2451211,09430
Katsina1,2371881,02524
Gombe1,10413794225
Ebonyi1,06981,03130
Abia9732693710
Osun9651293221
Bauchi8546977114
Borno7581770536
Imo6882165512
Nasarawa56222432513
Benue5154446011
Bayelsa4712942121
Ekiti396233676
Akwa Ibom364283279
Jigawa3402130811
Adamawa3297123820
Niger298428212
Anambra294726819
Sokoto2084015117
Taraba199261667
Kebbi138151158
Yobe10814868
Cross River903789
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

