COVID-19: NCDC confirms 758 new cases, total now 74,132

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 758 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 74,132.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.
“On the 15th of December 2020, 758 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 74,132 cases have been confirmed, 66,494 cases have been discharged and 1,200 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 758 new cases are reported from 19 states- FCT (305), Lagos (152), Kaduna (103), Bauchi (44), Gombe (35), Plateau (31), Rivers (17), Sokoto (15), Kwara (13), Kano (9), Ebonyi (8), Ogun (5), Osun (5), Oyo (4), Edo (4), Anambra (4), Bayelsa (2), Ekiti (1), and Taraba (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|25,157
|1,334
|23,591
|232
|FCT
|8,729
|2,243
|6,398
|88
|Kaduna
|4,044
|584
|3,413
|47
|Plateau
|4,037
|102
|3,901
|34
|Oyo
|3,764
|346
|3,372
|46
|Rivers
|3,179
|193
|2,926
|60
|Edo
|2,742
|48
|2,581
|113
|Ogun
|2,335
|165
|2,137
|33
|Kano
|1,913
|122
|1,735
|56
|Delta
|1,829
|43
|1,737
|49
|Ondo
|1,751
|86
|1,624
|41
|Enugu
|1,363
|23
|1,319
|21
|Kwara
|1,245
|121
|1,094
|30
|Katsina
|1,237
|188
|1,025
|24
|Gombe
|1,104
|137
|942
|25
|Ebonyi
|1,069
|8
|1,031
|30
|Abia
|973
|26
|937
|10
|Osun
|965
|12
|932
|21
|Bauchi
|854
|69
|771
|14
|Borno
|758
|17
|705
|36
|Imo
|688
|21
|655
|12
|Nasarawa
|562
|224
|325
|13
|Benue
|515
|44
|460
|11
|Bayelsa
|471
|29
|421
|21
|Ekiti
|396
|23
|367
|6
|Akwa Ibom
|364
|28
|327
|9
|Jigawa
|340
|21
|308
|11
|Adamawa
|329
|71
|238
|20
|Niger
|298
|4
|282
|12
|Anambra
|294
|7
|268
|19
|Sokoto
|208
|40
|151
|17
|Taraba
|199
|26
|166
|7
|Kebbi
|138
|15
|115
|8
|Yobe
|108
|14
|86
|8
|Cross River
|90
|3
|78
|9
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
