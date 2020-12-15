COVID-19: NCDC confirms 758 new cases, total now 74,132

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 758 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 74,132.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 15th of December 2020, 758 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 74,132 cases have been confirmed, 66,494 cases have been discharged and 1,200 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 758 new cases are reported from 19 states- FCT (305), Lagos (152), Kaduna (103), Bauchi (44), Gombe (35), Plateau (31), Rivers (17), Sokoto (15), Kwara (13), Kano (9), Ebonyi (8), Ogun (5), Osun (5), Oyo (4), Edo (4), Anambra (4), Bayelsa (2), Ekiti (1), and Taraba (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 25,157 1,334 23,591 232 FCT 8,729 2,243 6,398 88 Kaduna 4,044 584 3,413 47 Plateau 4,037 102 3,901 34 Oyo 3,764 346 3,372 46 Rivers 3,179 193 2,926 60 Edo 2,742 48 2,581 113 Ogun 2,335 165 2,137 33 Kano 1,913 122 1,735 56 Delta 1,829 43 1,737 49 Ondo 1,751 86 1,624 41 Enugu 1,363 23 1,319 21 Kwara 1,245 121 1,094 30 Katsina 1,237 188 1,025 24 Gombe 1,104 137 942 25 Ebonyi 1,069 8 1,031 30 Abia 973 26 937 10 Osun 965 12 932 21 Bauchi 854 69 771 14 Borno 758 17 705 36 Imo 688 21 655 12 Nasarawa 562 224 325 13 Benue 515 44 460 11 Bayelsa 471 29 421 21 Ekiti 396 23 367 6 Akwa Ibom 364 28 327 9 Jigawa 340 21 308 11 Adamawa 329 71 238 20 Niger 298 4 282 12 Anambra 294 7 268 19 Sokoto 208 40 151 17 Taraba 199 26 166 7 Kebbi 138 15 115 8 Yobe 108 14 86 8 Cross River 90 3 78 9 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

