COVID-19: NCDC confirms 64 new cases, total now 1,337

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 64 new cases of COVID-19.

The breakdown is 34-Lagos; 15-FCT; 11-Borno; 2-Taraba; 2-Gombe

As at 11:20 pm April 27, 2020, there is a total of 1337 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

255 have been discharged, while there have 40 deaths.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Buhari Signs Proclamation Order On COVID-19 Management

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed the Proclamation Order on the General Management of COVID-19 in Lagos, Ogun, Kano, the Federal Capital Territory and other states in Nigeria. It is in line with the measures outlined in his nationwide broadcast on Monday night on the containment of the virus… Read full story

Face Masks Made Of Clothes, Papers Only Reduce, Can’t Prevent COVID-19 Spread, Says NAFDAC Boss

THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Monday said that the use of non-medical face masks, which include self-made or commercial masks or face covers made of clothes only reduce and not prevent spread of the coronavirus disease… Read full story

Coronavirus: Top NYC Doctor Kills Herself

A top New York City doctor who was on the front line of the US fight against coronavirus has killed herself. According to BBC, Dr Lorna Breen, who was medical director of the emergency department at New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in Manhattan, died of self-inflicted injuries on Sunday, police said… Read full story

What Buhari Told Nigerians

President Buhari in his address highlighted some of the new measures on the relaxation of lockdown. They are: a. Selected businesses and offices can open from 9am to 6pm; b. There will be an overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am. This means all movements will be prohibited during this period except essential services;… Read full story

Oil Spill: Ondo Communities Lament Losses As Farmlands, Rivers Get Polluted

That cold morning, Samuel Oriade set out to the river as usual for his fishing business, only to discover that the whole river and adjoining lands in the community had been polluted by what appeared to be an oil spill later discovered to have been caused by an alleged equipment failure in a facility of an oil company in the… Read full story