COVID-19: NCDC confirms 56 new cases, toll now 66,439

Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 56 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 66,439.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 23rd of November 2020, 56 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 66,439 cases have been confirmed, 62,241 cases have been discharged and 1,168 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 56 new cases are reported from 10 states- Kaduna (18), FCT (17), Lagos (6), Plateau (5), Kano (3), Kwara (2), Yobe (2), Ekiti (1), Niger (1), Rivers (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos22,9681,05721,691220
FCT6,5154765,95683
Plateau3,8051163,65633
Oyo3,7033213,33745
Rivers2,9571012,79759
Kaduna2,9131482,71847
Edo2,694192,564111
Ogun2,1531072,01531
Delta1,823371,73749
Kano1,776281,69454
Ondo1,7271021,58540
Enugu1,332211,29021
Kwara1,093261,03928
Ebonyi1,05561,01930
Katsina1,0073594824
Osun945791721
Gombe9385685725
Abia92699089
Bauchi7531972014
Borno745470536
Imo6623761312
Benue4932246011
Nasarawa48514732513
Bayelsa4454238221
Ekiti354153336
Jigawa328930811
Akwa Ibom319212899
Niger296827612
Anambra285126519
Adamawa261423819
Sokoto165014817
Taraba157121396
Yobe9412748
Kebbi931848
Cross River903789
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

Weekly Review: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections On The Rise Again

Nigeria’s new COVID-19 infections increased again last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, the 46th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 – 14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded the previous week…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

