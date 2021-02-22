COVID-19: NCDC confirms 542 new infections, 23 deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 542 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 152,616.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

Nigeria also recorded 23 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,862.

“On the 22nd of February 2021, 542 new confirmed cases and 23 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 152616 cases have been confirmed, 129300 cases have been discharged and 1862 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 542 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (99), Kwara (91), Ebonyi (48), Ogun (44), Kaduna (42), Oyo (33), Ondo (25), FCT (24), Kebbi (23), Osun (20), Ekiti (17), Nasarawa (12), Imo (11), Delta (10), Gombe (9), Kano (8), Katsina (7), Rivers (7), Edo (5), Plateau (4) and Bauchi (3),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos54,7122,23352,080399
FCT19,0197,11711,760142
Plateau8,8331348,64257
Kaduna8,3602478,05360
Oyo6,6769965,574106
Rivers6,3233865,84592
Edo4,4746693,647158
Ogun4,1246173,46146
Kano3,6661763,387103
Ondo2,9237862,08057
Kwara2,8317232,05949
Delta2,5187101,74464
Osun2,3245251,75148
Nasarawa2,1861,80037313
Katsina2,029321,97027
Gombe2,0271021,88243
Enugu1,9661231,81429
Ebonyi1,8393001,50831
Anambra1,6155001,09619
Abia1,440621,36018
Imo1,4372271,18426
Akwa Ibom1,42069271414
Borno1,24227293238
Bauchi1,21851,19617
Benue1,17056858022
Niger90747341717
Ekiti7711156479
Sokoto768273828
Adamawa76247026428
Bayelsa7511970626
Taraba69313853520
Jigawa4965642911
Kebbi3374328014
Yobe268172429
Cross River2673222312
Zamfara219-42158
Kogi5032

