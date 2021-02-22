COVID-19: NCDC confirms 542 new infections, 23 deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 542 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 152,616.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

Nigeria also recorded 23 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,862.

“On the 22nd of February 2021, 542 new confirmed cases and 23 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 152616 cases have been confirmed, 129300 cases have been discharged and 1862 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 542 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (99), Kwara (91), Ebonyi (48), Ogun (44), Kaduna (42), Oyo (33), Ondo (25), FCT (24), Kebbi (23), Osun (20), Ekiti (17), Nasarawa (12), Imo (11), Delta (10), Gombe (9), Kano (8), Katsina (7), Rivers (7), Edo (5), Plateau (4) and Bauchi (3),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 54,712 2,233 52,080 399 FCT 19,019 7,117 11,760 142 Plateau 8,833 134 8,642 57 Kaduna 8,360 247 8,053 60 Oyo 6,676 996 5,574 106 Rivers 6,323 386 5,845 92 Edo 4,474 669 3,647 158 Ogun 4,124 617 3,461 46 Kano 3,666 176 3,387 103 Ondo 2,923 786 2,080 57 Kwara 2,831 723 2,059 49 Delta 2,518 710 1,744 64 Osun 2,324 525 1,751 48 Nasarawa 2,186 1,800 373 13 Katsina 2,029 32 1,970 27 Gombe 2,027 102 1,882 43 Enugu 1,966 123 1,814 29 Ebonyi 1,839 300 1,508 31 Anambra 1,615 500 1,096 19 Abia 1,440 62 1,360 18 Imo 1,437 227 1,184 26 Akwa Ibom 1,420 692 714 14 Borno 1,242 272 932 38 Bauchi 1,218 5 1,196 17 Benue 1,170 568 580 22 Niger 907 473 417 17 Ekiti 771 115 647 9 Sokoto 768 2 738 28 Adamawa 762 470 264 28 Bayelsa 751 19 706 26 Taraba 693 138 535 20 Jigawa 496 56 429 11 Kebbi 337 43 280 14 Yobe 268 17 242 9 Cross River 267 32 223 12 Zamfara 219 -4 215 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

