COVID-19: NCDC confirms 457 new cases, total now 44,890

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 457 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 44,890.
The NCDC made the announcement on Wednesday night via its Twitter handle.
“On the 5th of August 2020, 457 new confirmed cases and 17 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 44,890 cases have been confirmed, 32,165 cases have been discharged and 927 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 457 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos(137), FCT(76), Plateau(40), Rivers(35), Enugu(34), Oyo(25), Abia(23), Delta(12), Edo(11), Ebonyi(11), Cross River(10), Kwara(10), Kaduna(9), Anambra(7), Ogun(5), Imo(3), Bauchi(3), Osun(2), Nasarawa(2), Kano(1), Ekiti(1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|15,551
|2,253
|13,106
|192
|FCT
|4,163
|2,908
|1,210
|45
|Oyo
|2,807
|1,375
|1,402
|30
|Edo
|2,328
|188
|2,047
|93
|Rivers
|1,894
|314
|1,527
|53
|Kano
|1,599
|271
|1,275
|53
|Delta
|1,541
|139
|1,359
|43
|Kaduna
|1,507
|198
|1,297
|12
|Ogun
|1,416
|195
|1,197
|24
|Plateau
|1,283
|665
|598
|20
|Ondo
|1,243
|565
|651
|27
|Enugu
|880
|377
|485
|18
|Ebonyi
|819
|0
|793
|26
|Kwara
|800
|437
|342
|21
|Katsina
|746
|265
|457
|24
|Borno
|628
|24
|569
|35
|Abia
|625
|103
|517
|5
|Gombe
|620
|68
|529
|23
|Osun
|586
|273
|300
|13
|Bauchi
|568
|34
|521
|13
|Imo
|472
|316
|147
|9
|Benue
|356
|285
|64
|7
|Nasarawa
|343
|112
|223
|8
|Bayelsa
|342
|31
|290
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Niger
|226
|81
|133
|12
|Akwa Ibom
|221
|64
|150
|7
|Adamawa
|176
|80
|85
|11
|Sokoto
|154
|1
|137
|16
|Ekiti
|153
|77
|74
|2
|Anambra
|142
|41
|83
|18
|Kebbi
|90
|0
|82
|8
|Zamfara
|77
|1
|71
|5
|Taraba
|72
|13
|55
|4
|Cross River
|68
|36
|24
|8
|Yobe
|67
|5
|54
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
NCDC confirms 457 cases
