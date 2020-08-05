COVID-19: NCDC confirms 457 new cases, total now 44,890

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 457 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 44,890.

The NCDC made the announcement on Wednesday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 5th of August 2020, 457 new confirmed cases and 17 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 44,890 cases have been confirmed, 32,165 cases have been discharged and 927 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 457 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos(137), FCT(76), Plateau(40), Rivers(35), Enugu(34), Oyo(25), Abia(23), Delta(12), Edo(11), Ebonyi(11), Cross River(10), Kwara(10), Kaduna(9), Anambra(7), Ogun(5), Imo(3), Bauchi(3), Osun(2), Nasarawa(2), Kano(1), Ekiti(1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos15,5512,25313,106192
FCT4,1632,9081,21045
Oyo2,8071,3751,40230
Edo2,3281882,04793
Rivers1,8943141,52753
Kano1,5992711,27553
Delta1,5411391,35943
Kaduna1,5071981,29712
Ogun1,4161951,19724
Plateau1,28366559820
Ondo1,24356565127
Enugu88037748518
Ebonyi819079326
Kwara80043734221
Katsina74626545724
Borno6282456935
Abia6251035175
Gombe6206852923
Osun58627330013
Bauchi5683452113
Imo4723161479
Benue356285647
Nasarawa3431122238
Bayelsa3423129021
Jigawa322330811
Niger2268113312
Akwa Ibom221641507
Adamawa176808511
Sokoto154113716
Ekiti15377742
Anambra142418318
Kebbi900828
Zamfara771715
Taraba7213554
Cross River6836248
Yobe675548
Kogi5032

