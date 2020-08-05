COVID-19: NCDC confirms 457 new cases, total now 44,890

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 457 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 44,890.

The NCDC made the announcement on Wednesday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 5th of August 2020, 457 new confirmed cases and 17 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 44,890 cases have been confirmed, 32,165 cases have been discharged and 927 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 457 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos(137), FCT(76), Plateau(40), Rivers(35), Enugu(34), Oyo(25), Abia(23), Delta(12), Edo(11), Ebonyi(11), Cross River(10), Kwara(10), Kaduna(9), Anambra(7), Ogun(5), Imo(3), Bauchi(3), Osun(2), Nasarawa(2), Kano(1), Ekiti(1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 15,551 2,253 13,106 192 FCT 4,163 2,908 1,210 45 Oyo 2,807 1,375 1,402 30 Edo 2,328 188 2,047 93 Rivers 1,894 314 1,527 53 Kano 1,599 271 1,275 53 Delta 1,541 139 1,359 43 Kaduna 1,507 198 1,297 12 Ogun 1,416 195 1,197 24 Plateau 1,283 665 598 20 Ondo 1,243 565 651 27 Enugu 880 377 485 18 Ebonyi 819 0 793 26 Kwara 800 437 342 21 Katsina 746 265 457 24 Borno 628 24 569 35 Abia 625 103 517 5 Gombe 620 68 529 23 Osun 586 273 300 13 Bauchi 568 34 521 13 Imo 472 316 147 9 Benue 356 285 64 7 Nasarawa 343 112 223 8 Bayelsa 342 31 290 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Niger 226 81 133 12 Akwa Ibom 221 64 150 7 Adamawa 176 80 85 11 Sokoto 154 1 137 16 Ekiti 153 77 74 2 Anambra 142 41 83 18 Kebbi 90 0 82 8 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Taraba 72 13 55 4 Cross River 68 36 24 8 Yobe 67 5 54 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

