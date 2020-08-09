COVID-19: NCDC confirms 437 new cases, total now 46,577

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 437 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, as confirmed cases are now 46,577.

The agency made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 9th of August 2020, 437 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 46577 cases have been confirmed, 33186 cases have been discharged and 945 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 437 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (107), FCT (91), Plateau (81), Kaduna (32), Ogun (30), Kwara (24), Ebonyi (19), Ekiti (17), Oyo (8), Borno (6), Edo (6), Kano (4), Nasarawa (3), Osun (3), Taraba (3), Gombe (2) and Bauchi (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 15,875 2,560 13,122 193 FCT 4,467 3,168 1,253 46 Oyo 2,868 1,435 1,402 31 Edo 2,382 174 2,110 98 Rivers 1,939 236 1,650 53 Kano 1,626 264 1,308 54 Kaduna 1,598 206 1,380 12 Delta 1,596 144 1,409 43 Plateau 1,502 819 662 21 Ogun 1,469 210 1,235 24 Ondo 1,284 493 763 28 Enugu 905 401 485 19 Ebonyi 870 51 793 26 Kwara 857 377 459 21 Katsina 746 265 457 24 Borno 688 84 569 35 Abia 644 122 517 5 Gombe 631 48 560 23 Osun 628 274 341 13 Bauchi 577 35 528 14 Imo 476 318 148 10 Benue 409 291 109 9 Nasarawa 370 139 223 8 Bayelsa 346 22 303 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 235 30 197 8 Niger 226 49 165 12 Adamawa 185 87 86 12 Ekiti 178 99 77 2 Sokoto 154 0 138 16 Anambra 142 5 119 18 Kebbi 90 0 82 8 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Taraba 75 16 55 4 Cross River 68 18 42 8 Yobe 67 2 57 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

