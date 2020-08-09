COVID-19: NCDC confirms 437 new cases, total now 46,577

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 437 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, as confirmed cases are now 46,577.
The agency made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Sunday.
“On the 9th of August 2020, 437 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 46577 cases have been confirmed, 33186 cases have been discharged and 945 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 437 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (107), FCT (91), Plateau (81), Kaduna (32), Ogun (30), Kwara (24), Ebonyi (19), Ekiti (17), Oyo (8), Borno (6), Edo (6), Kano (4), Nasarawa (3), Osun (3), Taraba (3), Gombe (2) and Bauchi (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|15,875
|2,560
|13,122
|193
|FCT
|4,467
|3,168
|1,253
|46
|Oyo
|2,868
|1,435
|1,402
|31
|Edo
|2,382
|174
|2,110
|98
|Rivers
|1,939
|236
|1,650
|53
|Kano
|1,626
|264
|1,308
|54
|Kaduna
|1,598
|206
|1,380
|12
|Delta
|1,596
|144
|1,409
|43
|Plateau
|1,502
|819
|662
|21
|Ogun
|1,469
|210
|1,235
|24
|Ondo
|1,284
|493
|763
|28
|Enugu
|905
|401
|485
|19
|Ebonyi
|870
|51
|793
|26
|Kwara
|857
|377
|459
|21
|Katsina
|746
|265
|457
|24
|Borno
|688
|84
|569
|35
|Abia
|644
|122
|517
|5
|Gombe
|631
|48
|560
|23
|Osun
|628
|274
|341
|13
|Bauchi
|577
|35
|528
|14
|Imo
|476
|318
|148
|10
|Benue
|409
|291
|109
|9
|Nasarawa
|370
|139
|223
|8
|Bayelsa
|346
|22
|303
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|235
|30
|197
|8
|Niger
|226
|49
|165
|12
|Adamawa
|185
|87
|86
|12
|Ekiti
|178
|99
|77
|2
|Sokoto
|154
|0
|138
|16
|Anambra
|142
|5
|119
|18
|Kebbi
|90
|0
|82
|8
|Zamfara
|77
|1
|71
|5
|Taraba
|75
|16
|55
|4
|Cross River
|68
|18
|42
|8
|Yobe
|67
|2
|57
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
437 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-107
FCT-91
Plateau-81
Kaduna-32
Ogun-30
Kwara-24
Ebonyi-19
Ekiti-17
Oyo-8
Borno-6
Edo-6
Kano-4
Nasarawa-3
Osun-3
Taraba-3
Gombe-2
Bauchi-1
46,577 confirmed
33,186 discharged
945 deaths pic.twitter.com/d70c7hFaHc
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 9, 2020
