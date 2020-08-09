COVID-19: NCDC confirms 437 new cases, total now 46,577

CoronavirusTop News
By Tribune Online
NCDC confirms 437 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 437 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, as confirmed cases are now 46,577.

The agency made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 9th of August 2020, 437 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 46577 cases have been confirmed, 33186 cases have been discharged and 945 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 437 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (107), FCT (91), Plateau (81), Kaduna (32), Ogun (30), Kwara (24), Ebonyi (19), Ekiti (17), Oyo (8), Borno (6), Edo (6), Kano (4), Nasarawa (3), Osun (3), Taraba (3), Gombe (2) and Bauchi (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos15,8752,56013,122193
FCT4,4673,1681,25346
Oyo2,8681,4351,40231
Edo2,3821742,11098
Rivers1,9392361,65053
Kano1,6262641,30854
Kaduna1,5982061,38012
Delta1,5961441,40943
Plateau1,50281966221
Ogun1,4692101,23524
Ondo1,28449376328
Enugu90540148519
Ebonyi8705179326
Kwara85737745921
Katsina74626545724
Borno6888456935
Abia6441225175
Gombe6314856023
Osun62827434113
Bauchi5773552814
Imo47631814810
Benue4092911099
Nasarawa3701392238
Bayelsa3462230321
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom235301978
Niger2264916512
Adamawa185878612
Ekiti17899772
Sokoto154013816
Anambra142511918
Kebbi900828
Zamfara771715
Taraba7516554
Cross River6818428
Yobe672578
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FACT CHECK: Did Zulum Celebrate Salah With Borno’s ‘Poorest’?
A viral message, which emanated from Whatsapp and was later posted on the Facebook page of a national newspaper, claimed that Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, celebrated Sallah with the poor citizens in the state…

Why The Colour Of #RevolutionNow Was Not Arab Spring-Red
THEY all happened almost simultaneously, as if in a choreography. On February 9, 2011, a huge crowd of protesters had gathered at the Tahir Square in Cairo, Egypt. Unruly, eyes dilating like pellets of ice immersed in mug-full Campari liquor, it was obvious that this was a crowd determined to change the status quo. They shouted anti-government slogans, calling for an end to oppression, economic adversities and collapse of the Arabian spirit in the Arab world…

The Marlian Gang: Lifestyles Of Youths Who Claim To Be Lawless, Lack Manners And Home Training
MUSIC and musicians through the ages have demonstrated the tendency to influence not only the present generation, but also the future generation. No wonder, decades after they might have gone, generations later are still inspired by them…

NCDC confirms 437 cases

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!, Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here Now To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days From Now, Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today, And Last Over 39 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.

You might also like
Latest News

Unexecuted contracts: NDDC petitions IGP

Top News

School resumption: Release funds to us directly for COVID-19 protocols, NAE appeals…

Latest News

Police recruitment: FCT Minister calls for active involvement of council chairmen,…

Coronavirus

Kwara discharges 63 COVID-19 cases

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More