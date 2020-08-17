COVID-19: NCDC confirms 417 new cases, total rises to 49,485

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 417 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 49,485.
The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Monday.
“On the 17th of August 2020, 417 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 49485 cases have been confirmed, 36834 cases have been discharged and 977 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 417 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos(207), Kaduna(44), Ondo(38), Abia(28), Anambra(21), Plateau(20), Bauchi(13), Oyo(9), Ebonyi(9), Delta(7), Edo(7), Enugu(6), Niger(3), Gombe(2), Ogun(1), FCT(1) and Kano(1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|16,710
|2,022
|14,487
|201
|FCT
|4,730
|3,316
|1,368
|46
|Oyo
|2,967
|1,280
|1,654
|33
|Edo
|2,438
|169
|2,169
|100
|Rivers
|2,006
|130
|1,820
|56
|Kaduna
|1,859
|245
|1,602
|12
|Plateau
|1,836
|934
|877
|25
|Kano
|1,680
|253
|1,373
|54
|Delta
|1,646
|162
|1,440
|44
|Ogun
|1,564
|209
|1,330
|25
|Ondo
|1,433
|630
|774
|29
|Enugu
|1,003
|134
|850
|19
|Ebonyi
|940
|55
|858
|27
|Kwara
|906
|242
|641
|23
|Osun
|754
|292
|448
|14
|Katsina
|746
|265
|457
|24
|Borno
|706
|93
|577
|36
|Abia
|705
|121
|579
|5
|Gombe
|678
|76
|579
|23
|Bauchi
|596
|44
|538
|14
|Imo
|506
|328
|168
|10
|Benue
|430
|282
|139
|9
|Nasarawa
|374
|90
|272
|12
|Bayelsa
|352
|8
|323
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|250
|34
|208
|8
|Niger
|232
|52
|168
|12
|Ekiti
|206
|105
|98
|3
|Adamawa
|185
|54
|119
|12
|Anambra
|177
|0
|159
|18
|Sokoto
|154
|0
|138
|16
|Kebbi
|90
|0
|82
|8
|Taraba
|78
|19
|55
|4
|Cross River
|77
|24
|45
|8
|Zamfara
|77
|1
|71
|5
|Yobe
|67
|2
|57
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
NCDC confirms 417 cases
