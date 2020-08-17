COVID-19: NCDC confirms 417 new cases, total rises to 49,485

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
NCDC confirms 417 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 417 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 49,485.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Monday.

“On the 17th of August 2020, 417 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 49485 cases have been confirmed, 36834 cases have been discharged and 977 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 417 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos(207), Kaduna(44), Ondo(38), Abia(28), Anambra(21), Plateau(20), Bauchi(13), Oyo(9), Ebonyi(9), Delta(7), Edo(7), Enugu(6), Niger(3), Gombe(2), Ogun(1), FCT(1) and Kano(1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos16,7102,02214,487201
FCT4,7303,3161,36846
Oyo2,9671,2801,65433
Edo2,4381692,169100
Rivers2,0061301,82056
Kaduna1,8592451,60212
Plateau1,83693487725
Kano1,6802531,37354
Delta1,6461621,44044
Ogun1,5642091,33025
Ondo1,43363077429
Enugu1,00313485019
Ebonyi9405585827
Kwara90624264123
Osun75429244814
Katsina74626545724
Borno7069357736
Abia7051215795
Gombe6787657923
Bauchi5964453814
Imo50632816810
Benue4302821399
Nasarawa3749027212
Bayelsa352832321
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom250342088
Niger2325216812
Ekiti206105983
Adamawa1855411912
Anambra177015918
Sokoto154013816
Kebbi900828
Taraba7819554
Cross River7724458
Zamfara771715
Yobe672578
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians
BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence
Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…

NCDC confirms 417 cases

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

LOOK! YOU DONT NEED TO HAVE ANY EXPERIENCE TO TRADE ONLINE,WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING A LIVING FROM TRADING ONLINE TODAY AND PROFITS WILL BE PAID TO YOUR ACCOUNT DIRECTLY. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND EARN

You might also like
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Kwara govt distributes sanitisers as students begin exams

Coronavirus

Nigeria records 325 new COVID-19 cases, total now 48,770

Top News

Nigeria records 329 new COVID-19 cases, total now 48,445

Coronavirus

Africa: COVID-19 cases pass 1.08m as death toll surges to 24,660

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More