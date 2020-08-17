COVID-19: NCDC confirms 417 new cases, total rises to 49,485

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 417 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 49,485.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Monday.

“On the 17th of August 2020, 417 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 49485 cases have been confirmed, 36834 cases have been discharged and 977 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 417 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos(207), Kaduna(44), Ondo(38), Abia(28), Anambra(21), Plateau(20), Bauchi(13), Oyo(9), Ebonyi(9), Delta(7), Edo(7), Enugu(6), Niger(3), Gombe(2), Ogun(1), FCT(1) and Kano(1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 16,710 2,022 14,487 201 FCT 4,730 3,316 1,368 46 Oyo 2,967 1,280 1,654 33 Edo 2,438 169 2,169 100 Rivers 2,006 130 1,820 56 Kaduna 1,859 245 1,602 12 Plateau 1,836 934 877 25 Kano 1,680 253 1,373 54 Delta 1,646 162 1,440 44 Ogun 1,564 209 1,330 25 Ondo 1,433 630 774 29 Enugu 1,003 134 850 19 Ebonyi 940 55 858 27 Kwara 906 242 641 23 Osun 754 292 448 14 Katsina 746 265 457 24 Borno 706 93 577 36 Abia 705 121 579 5 Gombe 678 76 579 23 Bauchi 596 44 538 14 Imo 506 328 168 10 Benue 430 282 139 9 Nasarawa 374 90 272 12 Bayelsa 352 8 323 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 250 34 208 8 Niger 232 52 168 12 Ekiti 206 105 98 3 Adamawa 185 54 119 12 Anambra 177 0 159 18 Sokoto 154 0 138 16 Kebbi 90 0 82 8 Taraba 78 19 55 4 Cross River 77 24 45 8 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Yobe 67 2 57 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

NCDC confirms 417 cases