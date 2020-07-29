COVID-19: NCDC confirms 404 new cases, total now 42,208

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, announced that the country has recorded 404 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 42,208.
The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday night.
“On the 29th of July 2020, 404 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 42208 cases have been confirmed, 19004 cases have been discharged and 873 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 404 new COVID-19 cases are reported from 20 states; Lagos-106, FCT-54, Rivers-48, Plateau-40, Edo-29, Enugu-21, Oyo-20, Kano-18, Ondo-15, Ogun-10, Ebonyi-9, Ekiti-8, Kaduna-6, Cross River-5, Kwara-4, Anambra-3, Delta-3, Imo-2, Nasarawa-2, Borno-1,” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of COVID-19 cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|14,954
|12,619
|2,143
|192
|FCT
|3,614
|2,488
|1,084
|42
|Oyo
|2,688
|1,451
|1,210
|27
|Edo
|2,241
|478
|1,684
|79
|Rivers
|1,739
|277
|1,410
|52
|Kano
|1,576
|257
|1,266
|53
|Delta
|1,486
|187
|1,257
|42
|Kaduna
|1,404
|294
|1,098
|12
|Ogun
|1,336
|245
|1,068
|23
|Ondo
|1,123
|552
|548
|23
|Plateau
|1,056
|568
|469
|19
|Enugu
|790
|347
|425
|18
|Ebonyi
|785
|165
|596
|24
|Kwara
|753
|521
|213
|19
|Katsina
|742
|262
|457
|23
|Borno
|613
|17
|561
|35
|Gombe
|607
|60
|524
|23
|Abia
|545
|114
|426
|5
|Bauchi
|539
|8
|518
|13
|Osun
|500
|260
|229
|11
|Imo
|468
|340
|119
|9
|Benue
|346
|282
|58
|6
|Bayelsa
|327
|29
|277
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Nasarawa
|312
|81
|223
|8
|Niger
|223
|78
|133
|12
|Akwa Ibom
|221
|93
|121
|7
|Sokoto
|154
|1
|137
|16
|Adamawa
|140
|46
|85
|9
|Anambra
|135
|48
|75
|12
|Ekiti
|132
|75
|55
|2
|Kebbi
|90
|4
|79
|7
|Zamfara
|77
|1
|71
|5
|Yobe
|66
|4
|54
|8
|Taraba
|54
|43
|11
|0
|Cross River
|45
|33
|9
|3
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
