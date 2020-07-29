COVID-19: NCDC confirms 404 new cases, total now 42,208

Coronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria COVID-19 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, announced that the country has recorded 404 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 42,208.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday night.

“On the 29th of July 2020, 404 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 42208 cases have been confirmed, 19004 cases have been discharged and 873 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 404 new COVID-19 cases are reported from 20 states; Lagos-106, FCT-54, Rivers-48, Plateau-40, Edo-29, Enugu-21, Oyo-20, Kano-18, Ondo-15, Ogun-10, Ebonyi-9, Ekiti-8, Kaduna-6, Cross River-5, Kwara-4, Anambra-3, Delta-3, Imo-2, Nasarawa-2, Borno-1,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of COVID-19 cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos14,95412,6192,143192
FCT3,6142,4881,08442
Oyo2,6881,4511,21027
Edo2,2414781,68479
Rivers1,7392771,41052
Kano1,5762571,26653
Delta1,4861871,25742
Kaduna1,4042941,09812
Ogun1,3362451,06823
Ondo1,12355254823
Plateau1,05656846919
Enugu79034742518
Ebonyi78516559624
Kwara75352121319
Katsina74226245723
Borno6131756135
Gombe6076052423
Abia5451144265
Bauchi539851813
Osun50026022911
Imo4683401199
Benue346282586
Bayelsa3272927721
Jigawa322330811
Nasarawa312812238
Niger2237813312
Akwa Ibom221931217
Sokoto154113716
Adamawa14046859
Anambra135487512
Ekiti13275552
Kebbi904797
Zamfara771715
Yobe664548
Taraba5443110
Cross River453393
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE House of Representatives on Tuesday raised the alarm over lethal clauses in Article 8(1) of the commercial loan agreement signed between Nigeria and Export-Import Bank of China, which allegedly waives “the sovereignty of  Nigeria”  in the $400 million loans for the Nigeria National Information and… Read Full Story
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has again warned against the casual use of hydroxychloroquine as the cure for COVID-19. In a series of tweets on its official handle, @NCDCgov, the centre maintained that the use of hydroxychloroquine in Nigeria was limited to clinical trials… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Ogun reopens worship centres Aug 14

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Lagos govt assures business community of support

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Coca-Cola, others task US Congress on healthcare funding

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Bauchi bans social activities during sallah celebration

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More