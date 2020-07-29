COVID-19: NCDC confirms 404 new cases, total now 42,208

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, announced that the country has recorded 404 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 42,208.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday night.

“On the 29th of July 2020, 404 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 42208 cases have been confirmed, 19004 cases have been discharged and 873 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 404 new COVID-19 cases are reported from 20 states; Lagos-106, FCT-54, Rivers-48, Plateau-40, Edo-29, Enugu-21, Oyo-20, Kano-18, Ondo-15, Ogun-10, Ebonyi-9, Ekiti-8, Kaduna-6, Cross River-5, Kwara-4, Anambra-3, Delta-3, Imo-2, Nasarawa-2, Borno-1,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of COVID-19 cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 14,954 12,619 2,143 192 FCT 3,614 2,488 1,084 42 Oyo 2,688 1,451 1,210 27 Edo 2,241 478 1,684 79 Rivers 1,739 277 1,410 52 Kano 1,576 257 1,266 53 Delta 1,486 187 1,257 42 Kaduna 1,404 294 1,098 12 Ogun 1,336 245 1,068 23 Ondo 1,123 552 548 23 Plateau 1,056 568 469 19 Enugu 790 347 425 18 Ebonyi 785 165 596 24 Kwara 753 521 213 19 Katsina 742 262 457 23 Borno 613 17 561 35 Gombe 607 60 524 23 Abia 545 114 426 5 Bauchi 539 8 518 13 Osun 500 260 229 11 Imo 468 340 119 9 Benue 346 282 58 6 Bayelsa 327 29 277 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Nasarawa 312 81 223 8 Niger 223 78 133 12 Akwa Ibom 221 93 121 7 Sokoto 154 1 137 16 Adamawa 140 46 85 9 Anambra 135 48 75 12 Ekiti 132 75 55 2 Kebbi 90 4 79 7 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Yobe 66 4 54 8 Taraba 54 43 11 0 Cross River 45 33 9 3 Kogi 5 0 3 2

404 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-106

FCT-54

Rivers-48

Plateau-40

Edo-29

Enugu-21

Oyo-20

Kano-18

Ondo-15

Ogun-10

Ebonyi-9

Ekiti-8

Kaduna-6

Cross River-5

Kwara-4

Anambra-3

Delta-3

Imo-2

Nasarawa-2

Borno-1 42,208 confirmed

19,004 discharged

873 deaths pic.twitter.com/oLz97Rc5zO — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 29, 2020