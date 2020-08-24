COVID-19: NCDC confirms 321 new cases, total now 52,548

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 321 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 52,548.

The NCDC made the announcement on Monday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 24th of August 2020, 321 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.



“Till date, 52548 cases have been confirmed, 39257 cases have been discharged and 1004 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.



“The 321 new cases are reported from 24 states- Lagos (98), FCT (34), Kaduna (30), Nasarawa (25), Benue (21), Plateau (17), Rivers (15), Adamawa (11), Ogun (11), Enugu (9), Edo (8), Delta (7), Ekiti (7), Gombe (5), Ebonyi (4), Bayelsa (3), Kano (3), Ondo (3), Cross River (2), Imo (2), Kebbi (2), Niger (2), Abia (1), Bauchi (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 17,992 2,581 15,209 202 FCT 5,028 3,534 1,448 46 Oyo 3,050 1,331 1,682 37 Edo 2,545 201 2,244 100 Plateau 2,135 957 1,149 29 Rivers 2,063 109 1,897 57 Kaduna 2,041 196 1,833 12 Kano 1,711 201 1,456 54 Delta 1,708 144 1,518 46 Ogun 1,625 156 1,443 26 Ondo 1,515 707 777 31 Enugu 1,052 179 852 21 Ebonyi 964 24 913 27 Kwara 936 171 740 25 Katsina 771 290 457 24 Osun 768 112 640 16 Abia 750 100 643 7 Borno 740 58 646 36 Gombe 714 86 605 23 Bauchi 644 85 545 14 Imo 523 326 187 10 Benue 451 301 141 9 Nasarawa 421 111 298 12 Bayelsa 373 26 326 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 271 43 220 8 Niger 239 59 168 12 Ekiti 225 99 122 4 Adamawa 217 43 159 15 Anambra 194 17 159 18 Sokoto 158 4 138 16 Kebbi 92 2 82 8 Cross River 82 11 63 8 Zamfara 78 1 72 5 Taraba 78 19 55 4 Yobe 67 0 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

