COVID-19: NCDC confirms 321 new cases, total now 52,548

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 321 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 52,548.

The NCDC made the announcement on Monday night via its Twitter handle.

On the 24th of August 2020, 321 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 52548 cases have been confirmed, 39257 cases have been discharged and 1004 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 321 new cases are reported from 24 states- Lagos (98), FCT (34), Kaduna (30), Nasarawa (25), Benue (21), Plateau (17), Rivers (15), Adamawa (11), Ogun (11), Enugu (9), Edo (8), Delta (7), Ekiti (7), Gombe (5), Ebonyi (4), Bayelsa (3), Kano (3), Ondo (3), Cross River (2), Imo (2), Kebbi (2), Niger (2), Abia (1), Bauchi (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos17,9922,58115,209202
FCT5,0283,5341,44846
Oyo3,0501,3311,68237
Edo2,5452012,244100
Plateau2,1359571,14929
Rivers2,0631091,89757
Kaduna2,0411961,83312
Kano1,7112011,45654
Delta1,7081441,51846
Ogun1,6251561,44326
Ondo1,51570777731
Enugu1,05217985221
Ebonyi9642491327
Kwara93617174025
Katsina77129045724
Osun76811264016
Abia7501006437
Borno7405864636
Gombe7148660523
Bauchi6448554514
Imo52332618710
Benue4513011419
Nasarawa42111129812
Bayelsa3732632621
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom271432208
Niger2395916812
Ekiti225991224
Adamawa2174315915
Anambra1941715918
Sokoto158413816
Kebbi922828
Cross River8211638
Zamfara781725
Taraba7819554
Yobe670598
Kogi5032

