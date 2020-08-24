COVID-19: NCDC confirms 321 new cases, total now 52,548

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 321 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 52,548.
The NCDC made the announcement on Monday night via its Twitter handle.
“On the 24th of August 2020, 321 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 52548 cases have been confirmed, 39257 cases have been discharged and 1004 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 321 new cases are reported from 24 states- Lagos (98), FCT (34), Kaduna (30), Nasarawa (25), Benue (21), Plateau (17), Rivers (15), Adamawa (11), Ogun (11), Enugu (9), Edo (8), Delta (7), Ekiti (7), Gombe (5), Ebonyi (4), Bayelsa (3), Kano (3), Ondo (3), Cross River (2), Imo (2), Kebbi (2), Niger (2), Abia (1), Bauchi (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|17,992
|2,581
|15,209
|202
|FCT
|5,028
|3,534
|1,448
|46
|Oyo
|3,050
|1,331
|1,682
|37
|Edo
|2,545
|201
|2,244
|100
|Plateau
|2,135
|957
|1,149
|29
|Rivers
|2,063
|109
|1,897
|57
|Kaduna
|2,041
|196
|1,833
|12
|Kano
|1,711
|201
|1,456
|54
|Delta
|1,708
|144
|1,518
|46
|Ogun
|1,625
|156
|1,443
|26
|Ondo
|1,515
|707
|777
|31
|Enugu
|1,052
|179
|852
|21
|Ebonyi
|964
|24
|913
|27
|Kwara
|936
|171
|740
|25
|Katsina
|771
|290
|457
|24
|Osun
|768
|112
|640
|16
|Abia
|750
|100
|643
|7
|Borno
|740
|58
|646
|36
|Gombe
|714
|86
|605
|23
|Bauchi
|644
|85
|545
|14
|Imo
|523
|326
|187
|10
|Benue
|451
|301
|141
|9
|Nasarawa
|421
|111
|298
|12
|Bayelsa
|373
|26
|326
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|271
|43
|220
|8
|Niger
|239
|59
|168
|12
|Ekiti
|225
|99
|122
|4
|Adamawa
|217
|43
|159
|15
|Anambra
|194
|17
|159
|18
|Sokoto
|158
|4
|138
|16
|Kebbi
|92
|2
|82
|8
|Cross River
|82
|11
|63
|8
|Zamfara
|78
|1
|72
|5
|Taraba
|78
|19
|55
|4
|Yobe
|67
|0
|59
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
