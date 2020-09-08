COVID-19: NCDC confirms 296 new cases, total now 55,456

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased by 296, with total infections now 55,456.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 8th of September 2020, 296 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 55456 cases have been confirmed, 43334 cases have been discharged and 1067 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 296 new cases are reported from 15 states- Plateau (183), Lagos (33), FCT (25), Ogun (16), Oyo (7), Ekiti (6), Kwara (5), Ondo (5), Imo (3), Anambra (3), Nasarawa (3), Rivers (2), Gombe (2), Edo (2), Akwa Ibom (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos18,4222,98115,237204
FCT5,3353,6431,62468
Oyo3,2011,2021,96138
Plateau2,9281,0891,80930
Edo2,602982,404100
Kaduna2,214832,09932
Rivers2,193602,07558
Delta1,7681171,60348
Kano1,728701,60454
Ogun1,703381,63926
Ondo1,566901,44333
Enugu1,184751,08821
Ebonyi1,0301498630
Kwara98716879425
Katsina81933845724
Abia816967128
Osun8023175417
Gombe7468064323
Borno741270336
Bauchi6701264414
Imo53731421112
Benue4601602919
Nasarawa44113129812
Bayelsa391736321
Jigawa322330811
Ekiti293352535
Akwa Ibom283282478
Niger2441621612
Adamawa2283318015
Anambra2262618119
Sokoto159014217
Kebbi931848
Taraba9112736
Cross River832738
Zamfara780735
Yobe670598
Kogi5032

