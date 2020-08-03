COVID-19: NCDC confirms 288 new cases, total rises to 44,129

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
NCDC confirms 288 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 288 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infection to 44,129.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 3rd of August 2020, 288 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 44129 cases have been confirmed, 20663 cases have been discharged and 896 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 288 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos (88), Kwara (33), Osun (27), FCT (25), Enugu (25), Abia (20), Kaduna (17), Plateau (13), Rivers (13), Delta (10), Gombe (8), Ogun (4), Oyo (3), Katsina (1), Bauchi (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos15,35513,0032,160192
FCT3,9972,7841,17142
Oyo2,7711,3801,36328
Edo2,3113321,89287
Rivers1,8423251,46453
Kano1,5972861,25853
Delta1,5201181,35943
Kaduna1,4982591,22712
Ogun1,4072321,15124
Plateau1,24068753419
Ondo1,20453164825
Enugu84640342518
Ebonyi8084973326
Kwara78655221321
Katsina74626545724
Gombe6206852923
Borno613956935
Abia6021264715
Osun58027429412
Bauchi5612852013
Imo4693211399
Benue356285647
Nasarawa3391082238
Bayelsa3393428421
Jigawa322330811
Niger2237813312
Akwa Ibom221641507
Adamawa164698510
Sokoto154113716
Ekiti15283672
Anambra135487512
Kebbi904797
Zamfara771715
Yobe675548
Cross River5835194
Taraba5443110
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

$3.313bn Chinese Loans: Nigeria Pays $461m, Still Owes $3.12bn
DESPITE paying the sum of $461.89million (about 13.4 per cent ) of the $3.313billion debt (Chinese loans) owed the Peoples Republic of China, the outstanding (Chinese loans) against Nigeria is still $3.12billion (about 94 per cent), a document from the Debt Management Office has revealed…

$500m Loan: Review All Foreign Loan Agreements, PDD Tells NASS
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly to begin a review of all agreements in foreign loans entered into by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government…

NCDC confirms 288 cases

MONDAY LINES: ‘Mamman Daura Seeks Competence’
Leader of the ‘unseen’ persons ruling us, Alhaji Mamman Daura, spoke last week. He said enough of turn-by-turn presidency for Nigeria. He decreed that North-South rotation of the presidency of Nigeria should be dead; from 2023, the most competent among contenders would be put in the Presidential Villa…

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Top News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 304 new cases, total now 43,841

Coronavirus

COVID-19: FUNAAB organises online digital film making training for students

Coronavirus

South Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass half a million ― Health ministry

Coronavirus

Enugu government urges workers to observe COVID-19 protocols

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More