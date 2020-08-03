COVID-19: NCDC confirms 288 new cases, total rises to 44,129

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 288 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infection to 44,129.
The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Monday.
“On the 3rd of August 2020, 288 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 44129 cases have been confirmed, 20663 cases have been discharged and 896 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 288 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos (88), Kwara (33), Osun (27), FCT (25), Enugu (25), Abia (20), Kaduna (17), Plateau (13), Rivers (13), Delta (10), Gombe (8), Ogun (4), Oyo (3), Katsina (1), Bauchi (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|15,355
|13,003
|2,160
|192
|FCT
|3,997
|2,784
|1,171
|42
|Oyo
|2,771
|1,380
|1,363
|28
|Edo
|2,311
|332
|1,892
|87
|Rivers
|1,842
|325
|1,464
|53
|Kano
|1,597
|286
|1,258
|53
|Delta
|1,520
|118
|1,359
|43
|Kaduna
|1,498
|259
|1,227
|12
|Ogun
|1,407
|232
|1,151
|24
|Plateau
|1,240
|687
|534
|19
|Ondo
|1,204
|531
|648
|25
|Enugu
|846
|403
|425
|18
|Ebonyi
|808
|49
|733
|26
|Kwara
|786
|552
|213
|21
|Katsina
|746
|265
|457
|24
|Gombe
|620
|68
|529
|23
|Borno
|613
|9
|569
|35
|Abia
|602
|126
|471
|5
|Osun
|580
|274
|294
|12
|Bauchi
|561
|28
|520
|13
|Imo
|469
|321
|139
|9
|Benue
|356
|285
|64
|7
|Nasarawa
|339
|108
|223
|8
|Bayelsa
|339
|34
|284
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Niger
|223
|78
|133
|12
|Akwa Ibom
|221
|64
|150
|7
|Adamawa
|164
|69
|85
|10
|Sokoto
|154
|1
|137
|16
|Ekiti
|152
|83
|67
|2
|Anambra
|135
|48
|75
|12
|Kebbi
|90
|4
|79
|7
|Zamfara
|77
|1
|71
|5
|Yobe
|67
|5
|54
|8
|Cross River
|58
|35
|19
|4
|Taraba
|54
|43
|11
|0
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
