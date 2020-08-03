COVID-19: NCDC confirms 288 new cases, total rises to 44,129

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 288 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infection to 44,129.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 3rd of August 2020, 288 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 44129 cases have been confirmed, 20663 cases have been discharged and 896 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 288 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos (88), Kwara (33), Osun (27), FCT (25), Enugu (25), Abia (20), Kaduna (17), Plateau (13), Rivers (13), Delta (10), Gombe (8), Ogun (4), Oyo (3), Katsina (1), Bauchi (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 15,355 13,003 2,160 192 FCT 3,997 2,784 1,171 42 Oyo 2,771 1,380 1,363 28 Edo 2,311 332 1,892 87 Rivers 1,842 325 1,464 53 Kano 1,597 286 1,258 53 Delta 1,520 118 1,359 43 Kaduna 1,498 259 1,227 12 Ogun 1,407 232 1,151 24 Plateau 1,240 687 534 19 Ondo 1,204 531 648 25 Enugu 846 403 425 18 Ebonyi 808 49 733 26 Kwara 786 552 213 21 Katsina 746 265 457 24 Gombe 620 68 529 23 Borno 613 9 569 35 Abia 602 126 471 5 Osun 580 274 294 12 Bauchi 561 28 520 13 Imo 469 321 139 9 Benue 356 285 64 7 Nasarawa 339 108 223 8 Bayelsa 339 34 284 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Niger 223 78 133 12 Akwa Ibom 221 64 150 7 Adamawa 164 69 85 10 Sokoto 154 1 137 16 Ekiti 152 83 67 2 Anambra 135 48 75 12 Kebbi 90 4 79 7 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Yobe 67 5 54 8 Cross River 58 35 19 4 Taraba 54 43 11 0 Kogi 5 0 3 2

288 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-88

Kwara-33

Osun-27

FCT-25

Enugu-25

Abia-20

Kaduna-17

Plateau-13

Rivers-13

Delta-10

Gombe-8

Ogun-4

Oyo-3

Katsina-1

Bauchi-1 44,129 confirmed

20,663 discharged

896 deaths pic.twitter.com/NbSo7H63Lx — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 3, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

$3.313bn Chinese Loans: Nigeria Pays $461m, Still Owes $3.12bn

DESPITE paying the sum of $461.89million (about 13.4 per cent ) of the $3.313billion debt (Chinese loans) owed the Peoples Republic of China, the outstanding (Chinese loans) against Nigeria is still $3.12billion (about 94 per cent), a document from the Debt Management Office has revealed…

$500m Loan: Review All Foreign Loan Agreements, PDD Tells NASS

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly to begin a review of all agreements in foreign loans entered into by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government…

NCDC confirms 288 cases

MONDAY LINES: ‘Mamman Daura Seeks Competence’

Leader of the ‘unseen’ persons ruling us, Alhaji Mamman Daura, spoke last week. He said enough of turn-by-turn presidency for Nigeria. He decreed that North-South rotation of the presidency of Nigeria should be dead; from 2023, the most competent among contenders would be put in the Presidential Villa…