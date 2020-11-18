COVID-19: NCDC confirms 236 new cases, total now 65,693

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 236 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 65,693
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.
It said the new cases were confirmed in 14 states.
“On the 18th of November 2020, 236 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 65,693 cases have been confirmed, 61,457 cases have been discharged and 1,163 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory
“The 236 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos (142), Ogun (19), Kaduna (15), FCT (14), Imo (14), Rivers (14), Plateau (6), Katsina (3), Ekiti (2), Jigawa (2), Oyo (2), Cross River (1), Kano (1), Taraba (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|22,704
|1,305
|21,179
|220
|FCT
|6,399
|378
|5,939
|82
|Plateau
|3,730
|53
|3,644
|33
|Oyo
|3,695
|390
|3,260
|45
|Rivers
|2,930
|106
|2,765
|59
|Kaduna
|2,793
|80
|2,667
|46
|Edo
|2,690
|19
|2,559
|112
|Ogun
|2,122
|94
|1,997
|31
|Delta
|1,823
|37
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,768
|24
|1,690
|54
|Ondo
|1,722
|98
|1,585
|39
|Enugu
|1,332
|21
|1,290
|21
|Kwara
|1,088
|33
|1,028
|27
|Ebonyi
|1,055
|6
|1,019
|30
|Katsina
|968
|11
|933
|24
|Osun
|942
|16
|906
|20
|Gombe
|938
|56
|857
|25
|Abia
|926
|9
|908
|9
|Bauchi
|750
|16
|720
|14
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Imo
|662
|37
|613
|12
|Benue
|493
|22
|460
|11
|Nasarawa
|485
|147
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|426
|23
|382
|21
|Ekiti
|348
|13
|329
|6
|Jigawa
|327
|8
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|319
|21
|289
|9
|Niger
|286
|10
|264
|12
|Anambra
|285
|1
|265
|19
|Adamawa
|261
|4
|238
|19
|Sokoto
|165
|0
|148
|17
|Taraba
|156
|11
|139
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Yobe
|92
|13
|71
|8
|Cross River
|90
|3
|78
|9
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
BREAKING: Ooni Of Ife, Queen Naomi Welcome Baby Boy
