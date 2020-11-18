COVID-19: NCDC confirms 236 new cases, total now 65,693

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
NCDC confirms 236 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 236 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 65,693

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday. 

It said the new cases were confirmed in 14 states.

“On the 18th of November 2020, 236 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 65,693 cases have been confirmed, 61,457 cases have been discharged and 1,163 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 236 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos (142), Ogun (19), Kaduna (15), FCT (14), Imo (14), Rivers (14), Plateau (6), Katsina (3), Ekiti (2), Jigawa (2), Oyo (2), Cross River (1), Kano (1), Taraba (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos22,7041,30521,179220
FCT6,3993785,93982
Plateau3,730533,64433
Oyo3,6953903,26045
Rivers2,9301062,76559
Kaduna2,793802,66746
Edo2,690192,559112
Ogun2,122941,99731
Delta1,823371,73749
Kano1,768241,69054
Ondo1,722981,58539
Enugu1,332211,29021
Kwara1,088331,02827
Ebonyi1,05561,01930
Katsina9681193324
Osun9421690620
Gombe9385685725
Abia92699089
Bauchi7501672014
Borno745470536
Imo6623761312
Benue4932246011
Nasarawa48514732513
Bayelsa4262338221
Ekiti348133296
Jigawa327830811
Akwa Ibom319212899
Niger2861026412
Anambra285126519
Adamawa261423819
Sokoto165014817
Taraba156111396
Kebbi931848
Yobe9213718
Cross River903789
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Weekly Review: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections On The Rise Again

Nigeria’s new COVID-19 infections increased again last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, the 46th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 – 14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded the previous week…

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 236 new cases, total now 65,693

BREAKING: Ooni Of Ife, Queen Naomi Welcome Baby Boy

After two years of marriage and waiting on the Lord, the Ooni of Ife and his Queen, Naomi Silekunola, on Wednesday, announced the arrival of a baby boy into the royal house of Oduduwa.

Kamala Harris Becomes America’s First Female Vice President

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden’s vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 236 new cases, total now 65,693

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Are You Sick and Tired of High Blood Pressure? Here are 2 Scientically Proven Herbs You Can Start Using Today To Rapidly Lower It In Less Than 3 Months, Even If Nothing Has EVER Worked For You Before.

You might also like
Top News

FG begins payment to payroll support scheme beneficiaries

Latest News

Ebonyi gov’s defection to APC driven by principle, says Buhari

Latest News

SMBLF restates demand for restructuring

Latest News

2021 budget will be presented December 3 ― Senate

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More