COVID-19: NCDC confirms 223 new cases, total now 63,731

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 223 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 63,731.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Friday night.

“On the 6th of November 2020, 223 new confirmed cases and one death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 63731 cases have been confirmed, 59844 cases have been discharged and 1154 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 223 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (85), FCT (35), Akwa Ibom (24), Enugu (18), Plateau (13), Rivers (10), Abia (7), Ebonyi (6), Anambra (5), Adamawa (4), Bauchi (3), Imo (3), Ogun (3), Oyo (3), Kwara (2), Osun (1), Taraba (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 21,655 868 20,567 220 FCT 6,212 735 5,395 82 Plateau 3,675 59 3,583 33 Oyo 3,515 266 3,205 44 Rivers 2,857 89 2,709 59 Edo 2,673 27 2,536 110 Kaduna 2,670 41 2,586 43 Ogun 2,067 108 1,929 30 Delta 1,816 30 1,737 49 Kano 1,753 15 1,684 54 Ondo 1,688 66 1,585 37 Enugu 1,332 21 1,290 21 Kwara 1,071 25 1,020 26 Ebonyi 1,055 6 1,019 30 Katsina 953 1 928 24 Gombe 938 56 857 25 Osun 932 14 898 20 Abia 926 9 908 9 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 720 7 699 14 Imo 622 4 604 14 Benue 493 22 460 11 Nasarawa 483 145 325 13 Bayelsa 413 11 381 21 Ekiti 338 12 320 6 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Akwa Ibom 319 21 289 9 Anambra 282 7 256 19 Niger 279 8 259 12 Adamawa 261 4 238 19 Sokoto 165 0 148 17 Taraba 152 31 115 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Yobe 82 6 68 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

