COVID-19: NCDC confirms 221 new cases, total rises to 53,021

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 221 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 53,021.
The NCDC made the announcement on Wednesday night via its Twitter handle.
“On the 26th of August 2020, 221 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 53021 cases have been confirmed, 40281 cases have been discharged and 1010 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 221 new cases are reported from 20 states- Plateau (60), FCT (33), Kaduna (26), Rivers (18), Lagos (17), Enugu (9), Kwara (9), Ondo (9), Nasarawa (6), Gombe (5), Anambra (5), Delta (4), Abia (4), Imo (3), Edo (2), Ogun (2), Oyo (2), Osun (2), Bauchi (1), Kano (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|18,035
|2,606
|15,227
|202
|FCT
|5,079
|3,561
|1,468
|50
|Oyo
|3,060
|1,204
|1,819
|37
|Edo
|2,555
|192
|2,263
|100
|Plateau
|2,245
|1,029
|1,187
|29
|Rivers
|2,108
|141
|1,910
|57
|Kaduna
|2,085
|211
|1,862
|12
|Kano
|1,722
|161
|1,507
|54
|Delta
|1,719
|133
|1,540
|46
|Ogun
|1,633
|145
|1,462
|26
|Ondo
|1,524
|188
|1,305
|31
|Enugu
|1,096
|223
|852
|21
|Ebonyi
|965
|17
|921
|27
|Kwara
|945
|180
|740
|25
|Katsina
|771
|290
|457
|24
|Osun
|771
|85
|670
|16
|Abia
|759
|83
|669
|7
|Borno
|740
|41
|663
|36
|Gombe
|719
|87
|609
|23
|Bauchi
|645
|84
|547
|14
|Imo
|526
|323
|192
|11
|Benue
|451
|301
|141
|9
|Nasarawa
|427
|117
|298
|12
|Bayelsa
|378
|26
|331
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|271
|43
|220
|8
|Niger
|239
|59
|168
|12
|Ekiti
|238
|104
|130
|4
|Adamawa
|217
|43
|159
|15
|Anambra
|207
|30
|159
|18
|Sokoto
|158
|4
|138
|16
|Kebbi
|92
|2
|82
|8
|Taraba
|87
|9
|73
|5
|Cross River
|82
|4
|70
|8
|Zamfara
|78
|1
|72
|5
|Yobe
|67
|0
|59
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
