COVID-19: NCDC confirms 221 new cases, total rises to 53,021

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 221 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 53,021.

The NCDC made the announcement on Wednesday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 26th of August 2020, 221 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 53021 cases have been confirmed, 40281 cases have been discharged and 1010 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 221 new cases are reported from 20 states- Plateau (60), FCT (33), Kaduna (26), Rivers (18), Lagos (17), Enugu (9), Kwara (9), Ondo (9), Nasarawa (6), Gombe (5), Anambra (5), Delta (4), Abia (4), Imo (3), Edo (2), Ogun (2), Oyo (2), Osun (2), Bauchi (1), Kano (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,035 2,606 15,227 202 FCT 5,079 3,561 1,468 50 Oyo 3,060 1,204 1,819 37 Edo 2,555 192 2,263 100 Plateau 2,245 1,029 1,187 29 Rivers 2,108 141 1,910 57 Kaduna 2,085 211 1,862 12 Kano 1,722 161 1,507 54 Delta 1,719 133 1,540 46 Ogun 1,633 145 1,462 26 Ondo 1,524 188 1,305 31 Enugu 1,096 223 852 21 Ebonyi 965 17 921 27 Kwara 945 180 740 25 Katsina 771 290 457 24 Osun 771 85 670 16 Abia 759 83 669 7 Borno 740 41 663 36 Gombe 719 87 609 23 Bauchi 645 84 547 14 Imo 526 323 192 11 Benue 451 301 141 9 Nasarawa 427 117 298 12 Bayelsa 378 26 331 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 271 43 220 8 Niger 239 59 168 12 Ekiti 238 104 130 4 Adamawa 217 43 159 15 Anambra 207 30 159 18 Sokoto 158 4 138 16 Kebbi 92 2 82 8 Taraba 87 9 73 5 Cross River 82 4 70 8 Zamfara 78 1 72 5 Yobe 67 0 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

