COVID-19: NCDC confirms 221 new cases, total rises to 53,021

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
NCDC confirms 221 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 221 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 53,021.

The NCDC made the announcement on Wednesday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 26th of August 2020, 221 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 53021 cases have been confirmed, 40281 cases have been discharged and 1010 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 221 new cases are reported from 20 states- Plateau (60), FCT (33), Kaduna (26), Rivers (18), Lagos (17), Enugu (9), Kwara (9), Ondo (9), Nasarawa (6), Gombe (5), Anambra (5), Delta (4), Abia (4), Imo (3), Edo (2), Ogun (2), Oyo (2), Osun (2), Bauchi (1), Kano (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos18,0352,60615,227202
FCT5,0793,5611,46850
Oyo3,0601,2041,81937
Edo2,5551922,263100
Plateau2,2451,0291,18729
Rivers2,1081411,91057
Kaduna2,0852111,86212
Kano1,7221611,50754
Delta1,7191331,54046
Ogun1,6331451,46226
Ondo1,5241881,30531
Enugu1,09622385221
Ebonyi9651792127
Kwara94518074025
Katsina77129045724
Osun7718567016
Abia759836697
Borno7404166336
Gombe7198760923
Bauchi6458454714
Imo52632319211
Benue4513011419
Nasarawa42711729812
Bayelsa3782633121
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom271432208
Niger2395916812
Ekiti2381041304
Adamawa2174315915
Anambra2073015918
Sokoto158413816
Kebbi922828
Taraba879735
Cross River824708
Zamfara781725
Yobe670598
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I Hereby Express Regret, Withdraw My Statement: Fani-Kayode Apologises For Calling Journalist ‘Stupid’
Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, has apologised to the Daily Trust journalist for using derogatory words on him during an interview session. A video went viral on Tuesday where Fani-Kayode poured vituperation on the journalist for asking him a question over his various tours of the South-South region…

Fani-Kayode’s Attack On Daily Trust Reporter: Our Stand
The management of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust and other titles, condemn the reprehensible actions of Femi Fani-Kayode, who in a video clip now gone viral, verbally assaulted – repeatedly – our reporter, Eyo Charles in the course of doing his job. The encounter occurred in Calabar, Cross River State, in the morning of Thursday 20, August 2020 at a hotel, during a roundtable with invited journalists…

NCDC confirms 221 cases

LOOK! YOU DONT NEED TO HAVE ANY EXPERIENCE TO TRADE ONLINE,WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING A LIVING FROM TRADING ONLINE TODAY AND PROFITS WILL BE PAID TO YOUR ACCOUNT DIRECTLY. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND EARN

You might also like
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Ogun Assembly distributes handwashing units to constituencies

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Gombe commissions N120m molecular diagnostic laboratory 

Top News

Nigeria confirms 252 new COVID-19 cases, total now 52,800

Coronavirus

Fastest man alive tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More