COVID-19: NCDC confirms 216 new cases, total now 54,463

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 216 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, as confirmed cases are now 54,463.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Wednesday.

“On the 1st of September 2020, 239 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 54247 cases have been confirmed, 42010 cases have been discharged and 1023 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 239 new cases are reported from 15 states- Plateau (116), FCT (33), Lagos (19), Ekiti (12), Kaduna (11), Ogun (11), Ebonyi (8), Benue (7), Abia (5), Delta (5), Ondo (4), Edo (3), Imo (2), Osun (2), Bauchi (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,177 2,744 15,231 202 FCT 5,213 3,590 1,553 70 Oyo 3,136 1,145 1,954 37 Plateau 2,708 1,119 1,559 30 Edo 2,590 144 2,336 110 Rivers 2,168 108 2,003 57 Kaduna 2,163 108 2,043 12 Delta 1,752 109 1,595 48 Kano 1,727 92 1,581 54 Ogun 1,669 108 1,523 38 Ondo 1,543 131 1,380 32 Enugu 1,179 70 1,088 21 Ebonyi 1,005 37 931 37 Kwara 966 157 784 25 Abia 798 78 712 8 Katsina 796 315 457 24 Osun 788 30 737 21 Borno 741 34 671 36 Gombe 723 64 636 23 Bauchi 669 22 633 14 Imo 529 313 205 11 Benue 460 160 291 9 Nasarawa 434 124 298 12 Bayelsa 391 12 348 31 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 280 34 232 14 Ekiti 278 54 219 5 Niger 243 15 216 12 Adamawa 228 33 180 15 Anambra 216 30 168 18 Sokoto 159 1 140 18 Kebbi 93 3 82 8 Taraba 87 9 73 5 Cross River 82 1 73 8 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 67 0 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

216 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-59

Rivers-27

Abia-22

Lagos-20

Oyo-18

Enugu-17

Kaduna-11

FCT-11

Ogun-10

Ebonyi-4

Osun-4

Ekiti-4

Delta-3

Edo-3

Akwa Ibom-2

Bauchi-1 54,463 confirmed

42,439 discharged

1,027 deaths pic.twitter.com/vUSBtDjZWA — NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 2, 2020

