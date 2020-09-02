COVID-19: NCDC confirms 216 new cases, total now 54,463

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 216 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, as confirmed cases are now 54,463.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Wednesday.

“On the 1st of September 2020, 239 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 54247 cases have been confirmed, 42010 cases have been discharged and 1023 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 239 new cases are reported from 15 states- Plateau (116), FCT (33), Lagos (19), Ekiti (12), Kaduna (11), Ogun (11), Ebonyi (8), Benue (7), Abia (5), Delta (5), Ondo (4), Edo (3), Imo (2), Osun (2), Bauchi (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos18,1772,74415,231202
FCT5,2133,5901,55370
Oyo3,1361,1451,95437
Plateau2,7081,1191,55930
Edo2,5901442,336110
Rivers2,1681082,00357
Kaduna2,1631082,04312
Delta1,7521091,59548
Kano1,727921,58154
Ogun1,6691081,52338
Ondo1,5431311,38032
Enugu1,179701,08821
Ebonyi1,0053793137
Kwara96615778425
Abia798787128
Katsina79631545724
Osun7883073721
Borno7413467136
Gombe7236463623
Bauchi6692263314
Imo52931320511
Benue4601602919
Nasarawa43412429812
Bayelsa3911234831
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom2803423214
Ekiti278542195
Niger2431521612
Adamawa2283318015
Anambra2163016818
Sokoto159114018
Kebbi933828
Taraba879735
Cross River821738
Zamfara780735
Yobe670598
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’
The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…

