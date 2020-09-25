COVID-19: NCDC confirms 213 new cases, total now 58,062

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 213 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 58,062.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 25th of September 2020, 213 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 58,062 cases have been confirmed, 49,606 cases have been discharged and 1,103 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 213 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (51), Plateau (51), FCT (29), Rivers (18), Ondo (12), Oyo (9), Osun (8), Gombe (7), Ogun (7), Kaduna (5), Enugu (4), Edo (3), Jigawa (3), Kano (3), Benue (1), Delta (1), Sokoto (1)” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

213 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-51

Plateau-51

FCT-29

Rivers-18

Ondo-12

Oyo-9

Osun-8

Gombe-7

Ogun-7

Kaduna-5

Enugu-4

Edo-3

Jigawa-3

Kano-3

Benue-1

Delta-1

Sokoto-1 58,062 confirmed

49,606 discharged

1,103 deaths pic.twitter.com/aXgosN3eYp — NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 25, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: Ten Killed In Petrol Tanker Explosion In Kogi

No fewer than ten people have lost their lives in a petrol tanker explosion in Lokoja, Kogi State on Wednesday morning.

Tribune Online gathered that the petrol tanker rammed other vehicles at Felele in Lokoja and exploded as other incoming vehicles rammed it.

Lagos Govt Rolls Out Low-Key 60th Independence Day Programmes

Lagos State government, on Wednesday, rolled out programmes for the country’s 60th Independent anniversary celebration, saying the occasion would be low-key in the face of COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the whole world and the country inclusive.

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded Low Cases, Deaths, More Recoveries Last Week

Last week, Nigeria recorded the lowest COVID-19(Coronavirus) infections in over six weeks, Tribune Online reports.

For three weeks, the weekly figure has been fluctuating. In the first week of September, the cases reduced, followed by a week of increase and another week of reduction.

BREAKING: EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Declared Winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki, as the winner of the governorship election in Edo State…

JUST IN: Emir Of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, Dies At 84

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84. His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness…