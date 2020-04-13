COVID-19: NCDC confirms 20 new cases, toll rises to 343

Twenty new cases of COVID-19 have been reported as follows: 13 in Lagos, 2 in Edo, 2 in Kano, 2 in Ogun, 1 in Ondo.

As at 09:50 pm 13th April, there are 343 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

91 have been discharged with 10 deaths. No of states with confirmed cases: 19

Details later…

Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 13 in Lagos

2 in Edo

2 in Kano

2 in Ogun

1 in Ondo As at 09:50 pm 13th April there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths No of states with confirmed cases:19 pic.twitter.com/Fk43AcO3Bk — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 13, 2020

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Don’t Relax Too Soon, We’re Not Out Of The Woods Yet, Adeboye Warns

With positive cases of Covid-19 rising by the day across the globe, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has warned against carelessness in the… Read full story

COVID-19: China Denies Maltreatment Of Africans •Says mutual cooperation will destroy pandemic

For the second time in less than one week, the Republic of China has again restated its commitment to warm relationship with African countries. Zhao Lijian’s, its Foreign Ministry spokesperson made the remarks in a statement issued last night in Abuja, against the background of alleged discriminatory practises against… Read full story

China Imposes Restrictions On Research Into Origins Of Coronavirus

China has imposed restrictions on the publication of academic research on the origins of the novel coronavirus, according to a central government directive and online notices published by two Chinese universities, that have since been removed from the web, CNN reports… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: The Sleaze Of COVID-19

IT is not only the antiseptic smell of hospitals that should worry you in these times of coronavirus. You should also be bothered about doctors who infect you with drunken unawareness and wicked greed. They are many in Abuja, from the Villa to the ministries and agencies where COVID-19 has become big business… Read full story