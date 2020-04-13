COVID-19: NCDC confirms 20 new cases, toll rises to 343

Latest NewsCoronavirusTop News
By Tribune Online
COVID-19

Twenty new cases of COVID-19 have been reported as follows: 13 in Lagos, 2 in Edo, 2 in Kano, 2 in Ogun, 1 in Ondo.

As at 09:50 pm 13th April, there are 343 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

91 have been discharged with 10 deaths. No of states with confirmed cases: 19

Details later…

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Don’t Relax Too Soon, We’re Not Out Of The Woods Yet, Adeboye Warns
With positive cases of Covid-19 rising by the day across the globe, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has warned against carelessness in the… Read full story

COVID-19: China Denies Maltreatment Of Africans •Says mutual cooperation will destroy pandemic
For the second time in less than one week, the Republic of China has again restated its commitment to warm relationship with African countries. Zhao Lijian’s, its Foreign Ministry spokesperson made the remarks in a statement issued last night in Abuja, against the background of alleged discriminatory practises against… Read full story

China Imposes Restrictions On Research Into Origins Of Coronavirus
China has imposed restrictions on the publication of academic research on the origins of the novel coronavirus, according to a central government directive and online notices published by two Chinese universities, that have since been removed from the web, CNN reports… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: The Sleaze Of COVID-19
IT is not only the antiseptic smell of hospitals that should worry you in these times of coronavirus. You should also be bothered about doctors who infect you with drunken unawareness and wicked greed. They are many in Abuja, from the Villa to the ministries and agencies where COVID-19 has become big business… Read full story

You might also like
Latest News

What Buhari told Nigerians

Latest News

Lockdown extension: Lagos PDP tasks Sanwo-Olu on relief package, security

Latest News

Kano records two new cases of coronavirus

Latest News

COVID-19 loan applications free, says CBN

Comments