COVID-19: NCDC confirms 180 new cases, total rises to 64,516

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 180 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 64,516.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday night.

“On the 11th of November 2020, 180 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 64516 cases have been confirmed, 60737 cases have been discharged and 1162 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 180 new cases are reported from 9 states- Lagos (74), Oyo (41), FCT (19), Kaduna (19), Bauchi (12), Ogun (7), Rivers (4), Cross River (2) and Edo (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos22,2011,09420,887220
FCT6,3224015,83982
Plateau3,679363,61033
Oyo3,6223693,20845
Rivers2,8851052,72159
Kaduna2,744842,61644
Edo2,682162,554112
Ogun2,0821121,93931
Delta1,816301,73749
Kano1,756141,68854
Ondo1,700761,58539
Enugu1,332211,29021
Kwara1,083281,02827
Ebonyi1,05561,01930
Katsina953092924
Gombe9385685725
Osun9321090220
Abia92699089
Borno745470536
Bauchi7392669914
Imo622660412
Benue4932246011
Nasarawa48314532513
Bayelsa4141138221
Ekiti33863266
Jigawa325630811
Akwa Ibom319212899
Anambra282725619
Niger2811025912
Adamawa261423819
Sokoto165014817
Taraba152311156
Kebbi931848
Cross River892789
Yobe826688
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

