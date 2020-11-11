COVID-19: NCDC confirms 180 new cases, total rises to 64,516

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 180 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 64,516.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday night.

“On the 11th of November 2020, 180 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 64516 cases have been confirmed, 60737 cases have been discharged and 1162 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 180 new cases are reported from 9 states- Lagos (74), Oyo (41), FCT (19), Kaduna (19), Bauchi (12), Ogun (7), Rivers (4), Cross River (2) and Edo (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 22,201 1,094 20,887 220 FCT 6,322 401 5,839 82 Plateau 3,679 36 3,610 33 Oyo 3,622 369 3,208 45 Rivers 2,885 105 2,721 59 Kaduna 2,744 84 2,616 44 Edo 2,682 16 2,554 112 Ogun 2,082 112 1,939 31 Delta 1,816 30 1,737 49 Kano 1,756 14 1,688 54 Ondo 1,700 76 1,585 39 Enugu 1,332 21 1,290 21 Kwara 1,083 28 1,028 27 Ebonyi 1,055 6 1,019 30 Katsina 953 0 929 24 Gombe 938 56 857 25 Osun 932 10 902 20 Abia 926 9 908 9 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 739 26 699 14 Imo 622 6 604 12 Benue 493 22 460 11 Nasarawa 483 145 325 13 Bayelsa 414 11 382 21 Ekiti 338 6 326 6 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Akwa Ibom 319 21 289 9 Anambra 282 7 256 19 Niger 281 10 259 12 Adamawa 261 4 238 19 Sokoto 165 0 148 17 Taraba 152 31 115 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 89 2 78 9 Yobe 82 6 68 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

