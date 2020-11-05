The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 180 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 63,508.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Thursday night.

“On the 5th of November 2020, 180 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 63508 cases have been confirmed, 59748 cases have been discharged and 1155 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 180 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos (87), Oyo (51), FCT (12), Plateau (10), Edo (4), Ekiti (3), Ogun (3), Bauchi (2), Kaduna (2), Niger (2), Kano (1), Ondo (1), Osun (1), Rivers (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 21,570 804 20,546 220 FCT 6,177 700 5,395 82 Plateau 3,662 56 3,573 33 Oyo 3,512 263 3,205 44 Rivers 2,847 83 2,705 59 Edo 2,673 27 2,536 110 Kaduna 2,670 41 2,586 43 Ogun 2,064 105 1,929 30 Delta 1,816 30 1,737 49 Kano 1,753 15 1,684 54 Ondo 1,688 66 1,585 37 Enugu 1,314 24 1,269 21 Kwara 1,069 23 1,020 26 Ebonyi 1,049 8 1,011 30 Katsina 953 1 928 24 Gombe 938 56 857 25 Osun 931 13 898 20 Abia 919 4 906 9 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 717 4 699 14 Imo 619 22 583 14 Benue 493 22 460 11 Nasarawa 483 145 325 13 Bayelsa 413 11 381 21 Ekiti 338 12 320 6 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Akwa Ibom 295 0 287 8 Niger 279 8 259 12 Anambra 277 10 248 19 Adamawa 257 0 238 19 Sokoto 165 0 148 17 Taraba 151 30 115 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Yobe 82 6 68 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 180 new cases, total now 63,508

