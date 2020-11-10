COVID-19: NCDC confirms 152 new cases as total rises to 64,336

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 152 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 64,336.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday night.

“On the 10th of November 2020, 152 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 64336 cases have been confirmed, 60333 cases have been discharged and 1160 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 152 new cases are reported from 9 states- Lagos (93), FCT (21), Oyo (15), Rivers (11), Bauchi (7), Kwara (2), Bayelsa (1), Edo (1), Plateau (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 22,053 946 20,887 220 FCT 6,284 744 5,458 82 Plateau 3,679 36 3,610 33 Oyo 3,540 289 3,206 45 Rivers 2,877 99 2,719 59 Kaduna 2,706 50 2,612 44 Edo 2,678 22 2,545 111 Ogun 2,075 106 1,939 30 Delta 1,816 30 1,737 49 Kano 1,756 14 1,688 54 Ondo 1,700 76 1,585 39 Enugu 1,332 21 1,290 21 Kwara 1,083 28 1,028 27 Ebonyi 1,055 6 1,019 30 Katsina 953 0 929 24 Gombe 938 56 857 25 Osun 932 11 901 20 Abia 926 9 908 9 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 727 14 699 14 Imo 622 6 604 12 Benue 493 22 460 11 Nasarawa 483 145 325 13 Bayelsa 414 12 381 21 Ekiti 338 6 326 6 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Akwa Ibom 319 21 289 9 Anambra 282 7 256 19 Niger 281 10 259 12 Adamawa 261 4 238 19 Sokoto 165 0 148 17 Taraba 152 31 115 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Yobe 82 6 68 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

