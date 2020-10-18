COVID-19: NCDC confirms 133 new cases, toll now 61,440

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 133 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,440.
The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Sunday.
“On the 18th of October 2020, 133 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 61440 cases have been confirmed, 56611 cases have been discharged and 1125 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 133 new cases are reported from 9 states- Lagos (90), Rivers (13), FCT (8), Kaduna (8), Oyo (6), Ondo (3), Katsina (2), Nasarawa (2), Plateau (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|20,645
|1,009
|19,429
|207
|FCT
|5,918
|549
|5,290
|79
|Plateau
|3,581
|373
|3,175
|33
|Oyo
|3,415
|818
|2,556
|41
|Rivers
|2,709
|54
|2,596
|59
|Edo
|2,643
|14
|2,522
|107
|Kaduna
|2,558
|59
|2,457
|42
|Ogun
|1,980
|199
|1,752
|29
|Delta
|1,812
|26
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,741
|6
|1,681
|54
|Ondo
|1,657
|36
|1,585
|36
|Enugu
|1,313
|23
|1,269
|21
|Kwara
|1,050
|43
|982
|25
|Ebonyi
|1,049
|8
|1,011
|30
|Osun
|908
|55
|833
|20
|Katsina
|904
|1
|879
|24
|Abia
|898
|18
|872
|8
|Gombe
|883
|111
|747
|25
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Bauchi
|710
|6
|690
|14
|Imo
|589
|13
|564
|12
|Benue
|484
|61
|413
|10
|Nasarawa
|478
|140
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|403
|3
|379
|21
|Ekiti
|329
|8
|315
|6
|Jigawa
|325
|6
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|295
|3
|284
|8
|Anambra
|275
|27
|229
|19
|Niger
|273
|12
|249
|12
|Adamawa
|248
|0
|229
|19
|Sokoto
|162
|0
|145
|17
|Taraba
|117
|8
|103
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|87
|4
|74
|9
|Yobe
|79
|5
|66
|8
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
NCDC confirms 133 cases
