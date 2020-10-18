COVID-19: NCDC confirms 133 new cases, toll now 61,440

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
NCDC confirms 133 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 133 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,440.

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Sunday.

“On the 18th of October 2020, 133 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 61440 cases have been confirmed, 56611 cases have been discharged and 1125 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 133 new cases are reported from 9 states- Lagos (90), Rivers (13), FCT (8), Kaduna (8), Oyo (6), Ondo (3), Katsina (2), Nasarawa (2), Plateau (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos20,6451,00919,429207
FCT5,9185495,29079
Plateau3,5813733,17533
Oyo3,4158182,55641
Rivers2,709542,59659
Edo2,643142,522107
Kaduna2,558592,45742
Ogun1,9801991,75229
Delta1,812261,73749
Kano1,74161,68154
Ondo1,657361,58536
Enugu1,313231,26921
Kwara1,0504398225
Ebonyi1,04981,01130
Osun9085583320
Katsina904187924
Abia898188728
Gombe88311174725
Borno745470536
Bauchi710669014
Imo5891356412
Benue4846141310
Nasarawa47814032513
Bayelsa403337921
Ekiti32983156
Jigawa325630811
Akwa Ibom29532848
Anambra2752722919
Niger2731224912
Adamawa248022919
Sokoto162014517
Taraba11781036
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Yobe795668
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: Buhari, Senate President, House Of Reps Speaker In Closed-Door Meeting Over #EndSARS Protests

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed-door meeting with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila over the various #EndSARS, #EndSWAT protests across the country.

My Convoy Was Attacked By Political Thugs Not Protesting Youths — Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has said that, he was attacked by thugs and not protesting youths.

In his broadcast to the people of the state this morning in Osogbo, the governor alleged that…

JUST IN: IGP Lists Requirements As Training Of SWAT Officers Begins Monday

The training of the officers of the recently created Special Weapons and Tactics Teams (SWAT) unit by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in place of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) will commence on Monday in Osun and Nasarawa States.

NCDC confirms 133 cases

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

You might also like
Latest News

JUST IN: IGP lists requirements as training of SWAT officers begins Monday

Latest News

#EndSARS protests have been hijacked to destabilise Buhari’s govt, says Lai…

Latest News

BREAKING: Buhari, Senate President, House of Reps Speaker in closed-door meeting over…

Latest News

Insecurity: Northern Elders want Service Chiefs sacked

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More