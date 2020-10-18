COVID-19: NCDC confirms 133 new cases, toll now 61,440

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 133 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,440.

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Sunday.

“On the 18th of October 2020, 133 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 61440 cases have been confirmed, 56611 cases have been discharged and 1125 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 133 new cases are reported from 9 states- Lagos (90), Rivers (13), FCT (8), Kaduna (8), Oyo (6), Ondo (3), Katsina (2), Nasarawa (2), Plateau (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 20,645 1,009 19,429 207 FCT 5,918 549 5,290 79 Plateau 3,581 373 3,175 33 Oyo 3,415 818 2,556 41 Rivers 2,709 54 2,596 59 Edo 2,643 14 2,522 107 Kaduna 2,558 59 2,457 42 Ogun 1,980 199 1,752 29 Delta 1,812 26 1,737 49 Kano 1,741 6 1,681 54 Ondo 1,657 36 1,585 36 Enugu 1,313 23 1,269 21 Kwara 1,050 43 982 25 Ebonyi 1,049 8 1,011 30 Osun 908 55 833 20 Katsina 904 1 879 24 Abia 898 18 872 8 Gombe 883 111 747 25 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 710 6 690 14 Imo 589 13 564 12 Benue 484 61 413 10 Nasarawa 478 140 325 13 Bayelsa 403 3 379 21 Ekiti 329 8 315 6 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Akwa Ibom 295 3 284 8 Anambra 275 27 229 19 Niger 273 12 249 12 Adamawa 248 0 229 19 Sokoto 162 0 145 17 Taraba 117 8 103 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Yobe 79 5 66 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

Plateau-1 61,440 confirmed

56,611 discharged

1,125 deaths pic.twitter.com/70r5julALb — NCDC (@NCDCgov) October 18, 2020

