COVID-19: NCDC confirms 132 new cases, total now 56,388

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 132 new cases of COVID-19 in the country bringing the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 56,388.
The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Monday.
“On the 14th of September 2020, 132 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 56388 cases have been confirmed, 44337 cases have been discharged and 1083 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 132 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (52), Gombe (27), Plateau (17), Kwara (10), Enugu (9), Ogun (9), Katsina (3), Ekiti (2), Bauchi (1), Osun (1), Rivers (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|18,663
|3,214
|15,245
|204
|FCT
|5,447
|3,689
|1,684
|74
|Oyo
|3,221
|1,080
|2,102
|39
|Plateau
|3,115
|1,043
|2,041
|31
|Edo
|2,610
|90
|2,420
|100
|Kaduna
|2,279
|85
|2,161
|33
|Rivers
|2,208
|31
|2,118
|59
|Delta
|1,791
|113
|1,629
|49
|Ogun
|1,748
|40
|1,680
|28
|Kano
|1,732
|52
|1,626
|54
|Ondo
|1,584
|59
|1,490
|35
|Enugu
|1,232
|123
|1,088
|21
|Ebonyi
|1,034
|7
|997
|30
|Kwara
|1,002
|183
|794
|25
|Katsina
|843
|362
|457
|24
|Abia
|828
|28
|792
|8
|Osun
|805
|25
|763
|17
|Gombe
|773
|72
|677
|24
|Borno
|741
|2
|703
|36
|Bauchi
|680
|10
|656
|14
|Imo
|546
|318
|216
|12
|Benue
|467
|57
|401
|9
|Nasarawa
|446
|136
|298
|12
|Bayelsa
|393
|2
|370
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Ekiti
|302
|30
|267
|5
|Akwa Ibom
|286
|27
|251
|8
|Niger
|244
|16
|216
|12
|Anambra
|231
|28
|184
|19
|Adamawa
|230
|19
|196
|15
|Sokoto
|159
|0
|142
|17
|Taraba
|95
|16
|73
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|83
|2
|73
|8
|Zamfara
|78
|0
|73
|5
|Yobe
|72
|5
|59
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
