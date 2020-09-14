COVID-19: NCDC confirms 132 new cases, total now 56,388

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 132 new cases of COVID-19 in the country bringing the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 56,388.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Monday.

“On the 14th of September 2020, 132 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 56388 cases have been confirmed, 44337 cases have been discharged and 1083 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 132 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (52), Gombe (27), Plateau (17), Kwara (10), Enugu (9), Ogun (9), Katsina (3), Ekiti (2), Bauchi (1), Osun (1), Rivers (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos18,6633,21415,245204
FCT5,4473,6891,68474
Oyo3,2211,0802,10239
Plateau3,1151,0432,04131
Edo2,610902,420100
Kaduna2,279852,16133
Rivers2,208312,11859
Delta1,7911131,62949
Ogun1,748401,68028
Kano1,732521,62654
Ondo1,584591,49035
Enugu1,2321231,08821
Ebonyi1,034799730
Kwara1,00218379425
Katsina84336245724
Abia828287928
Osun8052576317
Gombe7737267724
Borno741270336
Bauchi6801065614
Imo54631821612
Benue467574019
Nasarawa44613629812
Bayelsa393237021
Jigawa322330811
Ekiti302302675
Akwa Ibom286272518
Niger2441621612
Anambra2312818419
Adamawa2301919615
Sokoto159014217
Taraba9516736
Kebbi931848
Cross River832738
Zamfara780735
Yobe725598
Kogi5032

