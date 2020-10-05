COVID-19: NCDC confirms 120 new cases, total now 59,465

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased by 120, with total infections now 59,465.
The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Monday.
“On the 5th of October 2020, 120 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 59465 cases have been confirmed, 50951 cases have been discharged and 1113 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 120 new cases are reported from 13 states- Rivers (65), FCT (12), Ogun (9), Katsina (8), Anambra (7), Bauchi (5), Oyo (5), Nasarawa (3), Kaduna (2), Kwara (1), Taraba (1), Imo (1), Delta (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|19,651
|4,196
|15,250
|205
|FCT
|5,758
|682
|4,998
|78
|Plateau
|3,497
|749
|2,715
|33
|Oyo
|3,273
|736
|2,497
|40
|Edo
|2,631
|29
|2,495
|107
|Rivers
|2,582
|145
|2,378
|59
|Kaduna
|2,446
|50
|2,356
|40
|Ogun
|1,892
|131
|1,733
|28
|Delta
|1,803
|17
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,738
|9
|1,675
|54
|Ondo
|1,635
|54
|1,545
|36
|Enugu
|1,289
|102
|1,166
|21
|Kwara
|1,045
|38
|982
|25
|Ebonyi
|1,042
|4
|1,008
|30
|Abia
|898
|18
|872
|8
|Katsina
|892
|13
|855
|24
|Gombe
|883
|111
|747
|25
|Osun
|847
|25
|805
|17
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Bauchi
|704
|3
|687
|14
|Imo
|577
|18
|547
|12
|Benue
|481
|58
|413
|10
|Nasarawa
|455
|117
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|401
|7
|373
|21
|Jigawa
|325
|6
|308
|11
|Ekiti
|322
|4
|312
|6
|Akwa Ibom
|293
|7
|278
|8
|Niger
|259
|15
|232
|12
|Adamawa
|248
|23
|208
|17
|Anambra
|245
|7
|219
|19
|Sokoto
|162
|0
|145
|17
|Taraba
|106
|11
|89
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|87
|4
|74
|9
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Yobe
|76
|6
|62
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
