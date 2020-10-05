COVID-19: NCDC confirms 120 new cases, total now 59,465

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased by 120, with total infections now 59,465.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 5th of October 2020, 120 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 59465 cases have been confirmed, 50951 cases have been discharged and 1113 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 120 new cases are reported from 13 states- Rivers (65), FCT (12), Ogun (9), Katsina (8), Anambra (7), Bauchi (5), Oyo (5), Nasarawa (3), Kaduna (2), Kwara (1), Taraba (1), Imo (1), Delta (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 19,651 4,196 15,250 205 FCT 5,758 682 4,998 78 Plateau 3,497 749 2,715 33 Oyo 3,273 736 2,497 40 Edo 2,631 29 2,495 107 Rivers 2,582 145 2,378 59 Kaduna 2,446 50 2,356 40 Ogun 1,892 131 1,733 28 Delta 1,803 17 1,737 49 Kano 1,738 9 1,675 54 Ondo 1,635 54 1,545 36 Enugu 1,289 102 1,166 21 Kwara 1,045 38 982 25 Ebonyi 1,042 4 1,008 30 Abia 898 18 872 8 Katsina 892 13 855 24 Gombe 883 111 747 25 Osun 847 25 805 17 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 704 3 687 14 Imo 577 18 547 12 Benue 481 58 413 10 Nasarawa 455 117 325 13 Bayelsa 401 7 373 21 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Ekiti 322 4 312 6 Akwa Ibom 293 7 278 8 Niger 259 15 232 12 Adamawa 248 23 208 17 Anambra 245 7 219 19 Sokoto 162 0 145 17 Taraba 106 11 89 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Yobe 76 6 62 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

