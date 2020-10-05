COVID-19: NCDC confirms 120 new cases, total now 59,465

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased by 120, with total infections now 59,465.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 5th of October 2020, 120 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 59465 cases have been confirmed, 50951 cases have been discharged and 1113 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 120 new cases are reported from 13 states- Rivers (65), FCT (12), Ogun (9), Katsina (8), Anambra (7), Bauchi (5), Oyo (5), Nasarawa (3), Kaduna (2), Kwara (1), Taraba (1), Imo (1), Delta (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos19,6514,19615,250205
FCT5,7586824,99878
Plateau3,4977492,71533
Oyo3,2737362,49740
Edo2,631292,495107
Rivers2,5821452,37859
Kaduna2,446502,35640
Ogun1,8921311,73328
Delta1,803171,73749
Kano1,73891,67554
Ondo1,635541,54536
Enugu1,2891021,16621
Kwara1,0453898225
Ebonyi1,04241,00830
Abia898188728
Katsina8921385524
Gombe88311174725
Osun8472580517
Borno745470536
Bauchi704368714
Imo5771854712
Benue4815841310
Nasarawa45511732513
Bayelsa401737321
Jigawa325630811
Ekiti32243126
Akwa Ibom29372788
Niger2591523212
Adamawa2482320817
Anambra245721919
Sokoto162014517
Taraba10611896
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Zamfara791735
Yobe766628
Kogi5032

