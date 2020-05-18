COVID-19: NBA gives N600,000 palliatives to young lawyers in Bauchi

In a determined effort to alleviate the hardship facing its members especially during the lockdown period when offices and markets are not fully operational to curtail the spread of coronavirus, the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Bauchi state branch on Monday gave out monetary assistance to over 60 young lawyers in the state.

Chairman of state NBA, Barrister Abubakar Abdulhamid Bununu while flagging off the distribution of the cash to beneficiaries at the state Ministry of Justice explained that the sum of N600, 000 was earmarked to support the beneficiaries.

He also noted that the closure of Courts due to the lockdown nationwide has affected Lawyers negatively particularly those that work in private legal Chambers as they rely on Courts appearance fees for a living.

According to him, any Lawyer who practised less than seven years is considered a young lawyer adding that the gesture would be extended to even vulnerable among them as well as government lawyers that did not collect salaries for some months due to some reasons.

He added that, “We shared palliatives to young lawyers and vulnerable among the lawyers. When I say vulnerable, I mean those that have special condition deserving that palliative” .

“Since the lockdown in courtrooms all over the federation, we are more concerned with our young lawyers that do not engage into any other businesses. We feel the issue of this pandemic has gotten them down and we feel we need to do something to our members”. He stated.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of the State, Barrister Yakubu Bello Kirfi said that the palliative initiated and executed by the leadership of the NBA was a highly commendable effort.

“This is the first time I think in the history of NBA in Bauchi for such welfare to be organized to take care of the younger lawyers and those identified to be in dire need particularly those suffering from illnesses”. He opined.

In his response on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Chairman of the Young Lawyers Forum (YLF) Bauchi state chapter, Barrister Abbas Muazu expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Bar Association for their compassion and assistance saying it would mitigate the hardship faced by the legal practitioners as a result of the closure of courts.

He, however, advised lawyers to diversify their source of incomes by engaging in farming and or teaching the profession in higher institutions of learning which are the only two occupations they are permitted to undertake while they practice law.

