COVID-19: NASS shuts out 70 per cent of workforce

Ahead Monday resumption of Staff of the National Assembly, after weeks of national lockdown to combat the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19), indications have emerged that about 70 per cent of the workforce would be precluded from accessing their offices.

A memo signed by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani – Omolori, and made available to newsmen last night, disclosed that all aides of the 469 federal lawmakers and Staff of National Assembly in departments not directly linked to any of Chambers, would still remain at home.

The memo titled, “Partial Resumption of Selected Staff on Essential Legislative Duties, ” also directed staff working with Banks, restaurants, Airline offices, to remain at home.

The memo reads in part: ” In furtherance of the Federal Government’s decision to ease the lockdown from Monday 4th May 2020, the following guidelines for partial and gradual resumption of selected staff on essential legislative duties are hereby put in place as follows:

“Clerks to the two Chambers and Secretaries of the Directorates are to come to work on all office days commencing from Monday, 4th May. 2020.

“Since the Chambers will sit on Tuesdays only, all essential staff of the two Chambers already identified and cleared shall come to work on Mondays and Tuesdays only;

“All National Assembly Directors and Committee Clerks are to come to work on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only.

“All Legislative Aides shall continue to work from home.

“Clerks and Secretaries to Directorates will continue to identify on need basis, staff required for specific assignments from time to time and forward the list to the Committee constituted in paragraph.

“All banks, restaurants and other business outfits within the National Assembly complex shall remain closed.

“For the duration of this period, only the Main Gate shall be operational for staff. However, the Presidential gate shall be available for Legislators on Tuesdays.

“The Secretary, Health Services and Secretary, Procurement, Estate and Works are to provide hand Sanitisers and all necessary protective gears at all strategic points.

“For the purpose of clearing and facilitating these measures and guidelines (a 3 man committee comprising the Secretary, Human Resources and Staff Development, Director, Public Affairs and, Sergeant-At-Arms is hereby constituted.

“The working hours throughout this period shall be from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE