COVID-19: Nasarawa govt fumigate schools ahead of resumption

The Nasarawa State Government has begun fumigation of all public schools ahead of the partial reopening of schools for graduating students, as directed by the Federal Government.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hajia Fati Sabo, made this known while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Lafia.

Sabo said that the ministry of education is working with the ministries of Health and Environment and Natural Resources to ensure that the schools are safe to avoid further spread of the COVID-19.

She said the ministry of Environment and Natural Resources would handle the fumigation of schools to decontaminate the environment, while the Ministry of Health would train teachers on the use of thermometers.

“The Ministry of Health will also provide isolation centres in schools and train teachers on what to do if any student comes down with any COVID-19 symptoms in their schools.

“The Ministry of Health will also provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the schools to ensure that teachers are adequately protected,” Sabo said.

She said Commissioners of Education from the 36 states in a meeting with the Minister of Education have agreed to reopen schools on Aug. 4.

“COVID-19 protocols and guidelines were given to the state’s ministries of education during our interactive session with the minister of education and the Permanent Secretary in the ministry.

“We all agreed to reopen schools as from Aug. 4, to enable exiting classes to participate in the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) to begin from Aug. 17,” the commissioner said.

Sabo said that as a followup to the agreement reached with the federal ministry of education, the state ministry of education had engaged stakeholders including Parents Teachers Association (PTA) and Association of Proprietors of Private Schools to ensure the safe reopening of schools.

The commissioner said the ministry would provide face masks to both students and teachers as well as hand sanitiser, running water and ensure that physical distancing protocols were enforced in the schools.

She, however, said that the government would soon announce the date for the reopening of schools in the state.

In a similar development, Mr Akaanyee Terkimbi, Principal, Jofag International College Lafia, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the school had been fumigated.

He said that the management of the privately-owned school had also produced face masks for their students and staff including security and other non-teaching staff.

The principal said that the school management would also provide hand sanitiser, water and soap at the gate, classes, hostels and other strategic locations in the school.

He said that the school would ensure strict adherence with physical distancing protocols in and outside their hostels and classes.

(NAN).

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE