COVID-19: Nasarawa government orders closure of all schools

In compliance with the directive of the federal government to safeguard lives over the widespread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nasarawa State Government has directed the closure of all public schools in the state.

State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hajiya Fati Jimaita Sabo, gave the orders, at an emergency meeting with Directors, Chief Evaluation Officers and Association of Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, on Friday, the Commissioner directed all school principals across secondary schools in the state, to hasten and complete ongoing examination latest Thursday, 26.

Students are to proceed on vacation until further notice.

The statement issued by the education ministry reads: “Following the growing concern and gradual spread of coronavirus popularly known as COVID -19, the State Ministry of Education Science and Technology, has directed principals of public secondary schools in the state to complete their second term examination latest Thursday 26 of March 2020, and proceed for the vacation.”

This is coming on the heels of recent reports indicating that five members of a family in Keffi, have been quarantined at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, suspected to have contracted the disease.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

BREAKING: Lagos Announces Four New Cases Of Coronavirus

The Lagos State Government has announced four new cases of coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to nine. The state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi at a press conference held today also announced that the first test of the index case came back negative… Read full story

Sotitobire Missing Child: Ondo Court Resumes Hearing

The High Court in Akure, Ondo State capital, on Monday, filled to the brim, as the court resumed the trial of the founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Prophet Alfa Babatunde, and six members of the church over the disappearance of a one year toddler, Gold Kolawole, during Church service, last November… Read full story

COVID-19: UCH asks staff over 60 years of age to work from home

The management of University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan has asked its staff who are over 60 years of age to work from home. In an internal memo from the hospital’s Chairman Medical Advisory Committee, all staff above 60 years of age were “strongly advised to work from home.”.. Read full story

2023: The PDP Challenge To The APC In South-West

IT is an indubitable fact that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the height of its glory, dominated the political landscape since the advent of the current democratic dispensation, especially between 1999 and 2011. Its sphere of, though gradually waning particularly in the South-West and some parts… Read full story