COVID-19: NANNM calls for insurance cover, upward review of hazard allowance

As Lagos State edges into the third stage of COVID-19 pandemic which is community transmission of the disease, the state chapter of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has called for the immediate activation of insurance policies for health care workers and nurses with an upward review of their hazard allowances and other welfare packages.

Chairperson of NANNM Lagos council, Comrade Israel Blessing on Sunday revealed that nurses suffer avoidable consequences arising from poor conditions of service and lack of recognition despite forming the bulk of frontline healthcare professional in the society.

According to her, about 25 nurses are on self-quarantine after being exposed to cases of COVID-19.

She added that those that were tested positive to the disease had since presented themselves at various isolation centres for management while noting that the affected nurses would require immediate activation of their insurance policies.

She said, “Nurses working under the Lagos State government in tertiary, secondary and primary health care institutions recognise and commend the concerted efforts of governor of the state, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to winning the fierce battle against COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

In the interest of the general populace and the healthcare workers, however, we urge the government and the police to beef up security in the state as the rate of hoodlums’ assault and armed robbery attacks on our members are on the rise.

This, we observed is probably due to hunger, restlessness and possibilities of psychological disturbances, occasioned by the lockdown.

In our collective battle to containing the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, many nurses are exposed to unnecessary risk as the expected Personal Protective Equipment is not readily available to them for use.

Health care professionals are subjected to hardship and diverse risks while performing their duties. They work tirelessly; 24/7 like soldiers at the battlefield in genuine efforts to combat this novel disease but unfortunately little value is placed on them.”

While describing as unfortunate and disappointing welfare packages of health care workers, Israel said perpetual lip services are being paid to the welfare of Health workers in the country.

According to her, there are promises of robust packages for health workers from governments in Nigeria but little or nothing has been done till date.

She declared, “It is pertinent to note that all health workers are frontline therefore they must be treated the same way volunteers are treated and remunerated.

NANNM as an association saddled with the responsibility of protecting the interest of nurses and midwives in the state feel that nurses must not be made sacrificial lambs simply because ours is a noble profession in which the interest of our clients comes first.

It is important to let you know that we need to be alive and in good health to be able to carry out our roles efficiently and effectively.

The consequences of not placing appropriate values on nurses according to their worth, have become so glaring and playing itself out in the current dispensation; as we continuously witness a lot of nurses; being neglected, ignored and not catered for; while they put in their best daily, in line of duty in diverse hospital settings.

We are therefore pained to request as well as appeal for support from the management of health service delivery of the State for easy transportation, provision of consumables, supplies and feeding for our nurses; since they now run 24-48 hours duty in different health care facilities.”

She highlighted the essential needs of members as she said, “It, therefore, becomes necessary that the following areas of interest concerning the welfare of our members in the State be addressed, as a matter of urgency.

There is an urgent need for improvement in provision and supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), which include: surgical masks, N95 face masks, latex and elbow gloves, disposable gowns, etc. with concretised arrangements for insurance cover for nurses.

We also require an upward review of the present ridiculous hazard allowance for all health care workers.

We passionately appeal to the Lagos State government to extend the welfare packages to our members and other health care professionals, working in all other health care facilities across the state as they are also exposed to high hazardous environment.

Most of the COVID -19 infected clients are often referred to the isolation centres, from these other Health care facilities of the State after a thorough assessment.

It is important to state that our members are working tirelessly in ensuring that the collective wellbeing of Lagosians are optimally cared for in our different health facilities, thus those that render health care services should also be cared for, to ensure successful health care indices in the state.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE