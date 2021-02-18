COVID-19: NAFDAC approves Astrazeneca vaccine for emergency use

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday disclosed that it has approved the use of Astrazeneca/Oxford vaccine for Emergency Use Listing by World Health Organisation (WHO) in Nigeria.

Speaking at press briefing in Abuja, the Director General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, said the agency got the dossier of the vaccine a week ago, while its safety committee went to work immediately to evaluate its safety and efficacy for Nigerians.

Adeyeye also disclosed that the vaccine could be stored in two to eight degrees centigrade for a period of six months refrigerating life span, adding that there were three additional vaccines undergoing evaluation.

Adeyeye also said the evaluation on Astrazeneca shows that the vaccine is effective against the United Kingdom variant of the virus which has been reported in Nigeria.

Adeyeye stressed that the South African variant has not been reported in Nigeria, while the agency has over 30 herbal medicines undergoing review for listing.