THE Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN), Oyo State branch, has expressed concern over consistent advertisements in the print, electronic and social media by some hajj and umrah tour operators inviting members of the public to make payments or deposits towards the performance of hajj and umrah rites this year.

The association said as a stakeholder in Islamic matters in Nigeria and Oyo State in particular, it was shocked by such advertisements coming at this time when coronavirus is rampaging all over the world, Nigeria inclusive.

According to a statement by the Oyo MULAN signed by Alhaji Akeem Adetunji (chairman) and Alhaji Sakariyau Sanni (publicity secretary), it is even more worrisome, considering the position of Saudi Arabia, which is the custodian of hajj and umrah operations.

The Saudi Arabian government had made declarations suspending umrah operations during this year’s Ramadan season, while it is yet to come up with a clear position as to the performance of hajj this year.

“Against this background, we, as an association of learned minds, view with suspicion the motives of these hajj and umrah tour operators in calling for payments/deposits towards the year 2020/1441 AH umrah and hajj pilgrimages.

“These calls for payments/deposits for the pilgrimages negate the subsisting directives of the Saudi Arabian government as well as the Nigerian government on the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic,” the association said.

It added: “On this note, we hereby, as a matter of concern, call on members of the Muslim Ummah to be wary of falling prey to swindlers and fraudsters who are all out to deprive them of their hard-earned income under the guise of taking them on pilgrimage.

“We equally call on all media houses to scrutinise the contents of advertorials being sponsored in their media organisations by hajj and umrah tour operators in order to avoid offering themselves as willing tools in the hands of fraudsters.”

It urged the regulatory agencies and security agencies such as the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim Wing), the police, the State Security Service, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to rise up to the occasion and protect unsuspecting members of the public from falling prey to frauders.

Meanwhile, the organisation commended the efforts of the federal and state governments, particularly the Oyo State government, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and all health professionals in the front line of the battle for the containment of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

It urged Nigerians to cooperate with the government by obeying various directives and regulations to stem the spread of the virus and pray Allah to put an end to “this calamity which has continued to claim lives in droves and grounded the world economy.”

Make No Mistake, Coronavirus Will Be With Us For A Long Time, Says WHO DG

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Wednesday that he hoped the Trump administration would reconsider its suspension of funding, but that his main focus was on ending the pandemic and saving lives, Reuters reported… Read full story

COVID-19: Governors Adopt Two-Week Inter-State Lockdown • Call for decentralisation of COVID-19 response

The 36 state governors, on Wednesday, unanimously resolved to adopt a two-week inter-state lockdown as part of measures aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus across the country… Read full story

Covid-19: Chinese Treatment Of Africans

IN the wake of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic experience, China has treated African residents within its borders like scum. The situation has been so bad that it is actually difficult to believe that its previous investments in the continent had wholesome intentions. China’s inhuman and hostile disposition to Africans in China… Read full story

FG Bans Inter-State Movement Of COVID-19 Patients

The Federal Government has banned inter-state movement of Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in the country. Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, said this on Wednesday in Abuja, at the Presidential Taskforce (PTF), briefing on COVID-19… Read full story

COVID-19: Fake News Purveyors To Be Sanctioned, Says Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that purveyors of fake news would be apprehended and sanctioned. Mohammed said while fielding questions from newsmen at the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 daily press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja… Read full story

ASUU Kicks Against Submission Of BVN As Condition For Payment Of Withheld Two-Month Salaries

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says it has rejected the submission of Bank Verification Number (BVN) as a condition for payment of February and March withheld salaries of lectures… Read full story

FG Replies ASUU: No BVN, No Payment Of Withheld Salaries

The Federal Government on Wednesday insisted that members of the Academic Union of Universities (ASUU) will have to make their Banks Verification Number (BVN) available for the various vice-chancellors to validate before they would be paid their withheld February and March salaries… Read full story

World Bank Predicts Decline In Remittances To Nigeria, Other LIMCs

The World Bank has said that as a consequence of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, remittances to Nigeria and other low and middle-income countries (LMICs) are projected to fall by 19.7 per cent to $445 billion… Read full story

High Number Of Coronavirus Cases Evidence Of Community Spread, Says Presidential Task Force

The Presidential Task Force on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has given reasons the number of infections in the country has shot up… Read full story

COVID-19: Kano Relaxes Lockdown For One Day

Kano State government has relaxed the ongoing lockdown in the state for one day, 6 am-12 pm tomorrow (Thursday). This is to allow residents to buy foodstuffs and other items for preparation of the forthcoming… Read full story

COVID-19: No Definite Time For Evacuation Of Nigerians In US, UK, China, Others, Says Foreign Affairs Minister

Nigerians resident in foreign countries but anxious to return home may have to wait for a longer time. Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, made the disclosure on Wednesday at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force to combat the coronavirus pandemic… Read full story

COVID-19, Malaria Double Danger This Rainy Season

The current COVID-19 pandemic has taken the spotlight in the news. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the rainy season is here and so is malaria. In 2018, malaria killed 405,000 people, most of them in Africa… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE