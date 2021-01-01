COVID-19: Muslim Council of Britain tackles Sri Lanka over cremation policy

THE Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has set up a task force to launch a legal action against an ongoing policy of the Sri Lankan government which sees to the “forced cremation” of COVID-19 corpses.

The council quoted “a reliable source” as saying that “the ongoing forced cremation policy by the Sri Lankan government of COVID-19 deceased has included a 20-day-old baby and over 100 Muslims.”

The MCB task force, headed by its Assistant Secretary-General, Zara Mohammed and consisting of United Kingdom-based Sri Lankan representative bodies, lawyers, medical experts, and senior leaders of the community, has written to the Foreign Secretary and the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to request an immediate reversal of this “forced cremation” policy and highlight its impact on Muslim and Christian communities.

Tayab Ali, partner at leading London law firm, Bindmans LLP, said: “The forced cremations of Muslim bodies in Sri Lanka are a serious violation of the religious freedom of a minority group.

“It is a violation of international law to delay returning a family member’s body for burial in a timely way unless there is good reason to do so. In this case, the Sri Lankan authorities have departed from the World Health Organisation’s recommendation for the safe management of a dead body during the coronavirus pandemic without any justification.

“In addition, the Sri Lankan Supreme Court’s rapid and unreasoned dismissal of the application made by family members of the deceased leaves no domestic remedy to what some have described as ongoing persecution of the Muslim minority in Sri Lanka. We are now preparing to bring this matter to the urgent attention of the United Nations Human Rights Committee for resolution.”

A statement by the MCB also said: “The Sri Lankan government’s policy of forced cremation is unconstitutional in its very nature and continues to devastate the families of the deceased.

“It is now imperative for the international community to urge the Sri Lankan government to reverse this policy, immediately. The MCB task force will pursue the necessary legal action to end this violation of human rights and allow families to bury their deceased with dignity.”

The MCB is the UK’s largest Muslim umbrella body with over 500 affiliated national, regional and local organisations, mosques, charities and schools.

