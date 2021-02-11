COVID-19: MRTB expresses worry over infected members

REGISTRAR, Medical Rehabilitation Therapist Board of Nigeria (MRTB), Dr Olufunke Akanle says it is a great concern that five physiotherapists had died from COVID-19 and between 50 and 100 others contracted the virus since the pandemic started.

Dr Akanle, inducting 31 physiotherapists into the profession at the University of Ibadan on Tuesday, said that it was important that the new interns and health workers generally keep to all the rules stipulated by the NCDC to protect themselves and their clients.

The MRTB registrar said that COVID-19 had before now prevented the induction of the new physiotherapists as a new workforce to contribute to the health force of the country, just as he urged them to respect the oath of the profession.

Acting Vice-chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Babatunde Ekanola asked them to make use of the knowledge acquired from the university.

Ekanola, represented by the provost, Ibadan College of Medicine, Professor Olayinka Omigbodun, said they need to continue on their professional development.

The acting vice-chancellor, while saying that physiotherapists were central in the medical team, urged the new inductees to focus on the development of the larger community.

President, Ibadan College of Medicine Alumini Association (ICOMAA), Professor Dipo Otolorin, urged them against inter-professional rivalry which had negatively impacted the health of patients.

He, however, advocated that government at all levels should increase funding of social services, saying that was the only way to ensure education, health, physical and food security and job creation that are critical ingredients for peace and security in the country.

He stated that despite efforts at mitigating the effects of COVID-19, more commitment was still required by the government to reverse medical tourism and ensure equitable health care for all Nigerians.

