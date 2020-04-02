COVID-19: More German, French citizens await evacuation from Nigeria

Barring any change in an early plan, many German nationals are waiting at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport to be evacuated to Germany by the country’s national carrier, Lufthansa.

This just as an Air France flight is being expected today to evacuate the second batch of the. French nationals residing in the country out of the Lagos airport under special flight granted as a result of the coronavirus spreading across nations.

A similar evacuation of American citizens out of the country through Lagos airport earlier for today has however been shifted till tomorrow, Friday and Saturday.

According to information gathered, the outbound German citizens have completed all the airport immigration profiling and relevant facilitation for the coronavirus and awaiting the arrival of the special flight.

The flight which is expected to land anytime from now was approved by Nigeria’s ministry of aviation at the request of the German government.

An Air France had last week evacuated 260 French nationals out of Lagos and Abuja airport after been granted approval by Nigeria to operate three special flights to evacuate the citizens. The last. Exercise is coming up on April 9th, 2020.

Similarly, Nigeria’s Air Peace had helped evacuated 265 nationals of Israel out of Nigeria.

Details Coming…

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: How Materials And Test Kits Donated By Chinese Billionaire Were Distributed

National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed how the various medical consignments donated by the Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma, were distributed across the various states in the country. The consignments, according to the NCDC, included 100,000 ordinary face masks, 9,999 overall gowns, 913 face… Read full story:*

Contributions To CACOVID-19 Relief Fund Hit N15 Billion- CBN

Monetary contributions to the account set up at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the auspices of the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) have hit N15 billion. A statement issued on behalf of the coalition by the Director, Corporate Communications, Central Bank of Nigeria, Isaac Okorafor, on… Read full story

COVID-19: FG Commences Disbursement Of N20,000 Cash Transfer To Over 1.2m Poor Citizens • Targets additional 1m households in 2020

Federal Government, on Wednesday, flagged-off the disbursement of N20,000 conditional cash transfer (CCT) to over 1.2 million across 34 States of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, who presented the… Read full story

Lagos Govt Condemns Worshippers Who Attacked Officials Over Lockdown Violation

Worshippers at Agege Central Mosque who on Wednesday allegedly attacked agents of Lagos State government, enforcing the on-going presidential lockdown, have been roundly condemned by senior government officials. The alleged infraction has also been widely condemned on social media… Read full story

COVID-19: Oyo Residents Raise Questions As Makinde Says Total Lockdown Last Resort •As state allocates N500million for testing kits, receives N100 million from donors

With the number of COVID-19 cases in neighbouring Osun State rising to 14, residents of Oyo State have begun to raise questions about Governor Seyi Makinde’s stance to only subscribe to a total lockdown of the state as a last resort. Making reference to the fact that the positive COVID-19 cases were returnees from… Read full story

COVID-19 Lockdown: Presidency Attacks Soyinka, Says He Is Fiction Writer, Not Medical Professor

The presidency, on Wednesday, attackedd Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, over his stance against the 14-day lockdown ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that he is not an expert in that area. A statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, in Abuja, observed… Read full story

The Role Of Traditional Rulers – Sanusi The Genius: A Case Study (2)

LAST week, I commenced a discussion on the concept of traditional rulership in the pre-colonial and colonial Nigeria, the legitimacy of, and the socio-economic cum political weight of traditional rulers and the dwindled relevance of monarchs and traditional chiefs in the colonial political domain… Read full article