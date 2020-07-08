COVID-19: Minority leader, Elumelu, urges rep members to go for test 

The minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, on Wednesday, made result of his COVID-19 test public and thereby urged rep members to also have their samples taken for the test.

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja personally signed by the lawmaker, COVID-19 test was conducted on him, his family members and other 11 domestic staff on 3rd July and the results came out negative.

Hon Elumelu while expressing delight on the outcome of the COVID-19 test encouraged lawmakers to do the same without further delay.

The statement reads, “I, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, Minority Leader House of Representatives, did another Covid-19 test on Friday 3rd of July with his family and his other 11 domestic staffs and am happy to announce that the results came out negative.

” I urge my Honourable colleagues to do same immediately in our own interest”.

Recall that the House on Tuesday adjourned the plenary session till next week and a few hours later a section of the media came out with a report that about 50 members of the Green Chamber have been infected with the covid-19 which prompted the sudden adjournment.

However, the House Spokesperson, Hon Benjamin Kalu refuted the report, describing it as “fake news” and urged the members of the public to ignore the report.

