As a quota of social and wellbeing relief during this COVID-19 pandemic, Mental Care (Me) team, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) group, on Wednesday, paid a visit to the Federal Neuro-psychiatric hospital, Yaba, Lagos, with the aim of creating awareness for the hospital and providing assistance to some of the most vulnerable people in the society.

Mental Care, as part of their objectives, also planned regular visits to mental health facilities in the country, to put in the right perspective, the myth and public notions surrounding mental health care in Nigeria.

The founder, Tola Omosehin, a media consultant was accompanied by comedian Toyin Bayegun popularly known as Woli Arole, media influencer Pamilerin Adegoke and other team members to the hospital at Yaba to experience, understand the workings of the Mental healthcare service and to create awareness to the general public about the availability of the vital services rendered by the hospital.

In an effort to understand the essential needs of the patients in the neuropsychiatric hospital, the Mental Care team had discussions with the Hospital’s board of directors with a brief history of how the institution originated, delivered by the Medical Director, Dr Oluwayemi Ogun.

Dr Ogun explained that the Hospital was founded in 1907 by the Railway Corporation to provide homes for the mentally disabled persons in the society, who were at that time usually unkempt and homeless.

Ogun added that:”initially the institution was an asylum that operated like a shelter for the mentally disabled, as those people had little or no attention from caregivers.

“This unfortunate situation made them resort to begging for alms. However, with the evolution of time, the hospital started to function as a treatment centre and better facilities were constructed. There have also been ongoing improvements with tremendous changes in operations and services.”

