COVID-19: Medical laboratory council committed to quality service delivery ― Registrar

The Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) has reiterated its commitment towards the ideal of quality service delivery within the health laboratory system in the country to make every citizen have access to accurate and reliable medical laboratory test results, especially during the COVID -19 pandemic.

The Registrar and the Chief Executive officer of the MLSCN, Dr Tosan Erhabor, who stated this during the 9th induction /oath-taking ceremony of 65 qualified Medical Laboratory Scientists of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State, said this would go a long way to discourage medical tourism to other foreign countries.

He said: We must find home-grown solutions to our needs if we are to change the narrative of poor health indices. All hands must be on deck and health professions, whatever their speciality, must learn to work together in the interest of the service users, eschewing bickering, rancour or unhealthy rivalry.

“This would discourage medical tourism to other climes and the depletion of our meagre resources. On its part, MLSCN will continue to promote a stable, United, and robust health sector that delivers on ideals expounded by our heroes past.”

He disclosed that the body has established three core facilities across the country to help the actualisation of its statutory mandate, which include the External Quality Assessment Laboratory (NEQAL) the Public Health In-Vitro Diagnostic Laboratory and the National Laboratory Equipment Calibration Center.

Erhabor congratulated the new inductees, urging them to be guided by the ethics of the profession and called them to join in the fight against communicable and non-communicable diseases that are presenting all manner of challenges to the health sector.

Earlier, the Pro-chancellor and founder of the University, Dr Bode Ayorinde, announced automatic employment offered by the institution to the two best students of the Department of Medical Laboratory Science of the institution.

Ayorinde listed the students to include, Emmanuel Michael Igwe and Faith Gbemisola Ademulegun who emerged as the two best graduating students of the department having made first-class honours, saying they would be employed as graduate assistants.

Ayorinde emphasised that the University would continue to encourage students who have carved an academic niche for themselves, adding that the institution would continue to provide the necessary infrastructure and equipment for its programmes.

He disclosed that the sum of N100m has been expended recently on nine standard laboratories for the Medical Laboratory Science programme by the school.

He urged the students to let integrity be their watchword as they enter the labour market and advised them not to engage in fraud.

Ayorinde commended the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owo and other partners of the institution who ensured the students are well trained for the tasks ahead and announced that the University would soon commence Medicine and Aviation programmes.

The Chief Medical Director, UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Prof Peter Olaitan, who earlier delivered a lecture on “Medical Laboratory Practice in COVID-19 Pandemic” said every member of the society must get ready to adjust to a new life after the coronavirus pandemic

He, however, said the medical laboratory scientists and other health workers must work harder to ensure that the infection is curtailed while the government should ensure that they are protected as they work harder to protect others.

He enjoined the students to be conscious of their conducts in the laboratory while having it in mind that every blood could be infectious.

The MLSCN presented a sum of N50,000 to the two best graduating students of the programme in the University.

COVID-19: Medical laboratory council committed to quality service delivery ― Registrar