COVID-19: Masari locks down Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has ordered the lock down of the state capital following report of additional two positive cases of the virus in the state capital.

He said the indefinite lockdown will commence from Tuesday, April 21, 2020 by 7am after the state government must have paid the April salary.

According to the governor, the total cases of people who are tested positive in the state are now 12.

He gave the order on Sunday while briefing journalists on the latest development on the pandemic in the state.

“The break down now is we have two in Katsina, one in Dutsi-ma and the rest in Daura Local Government.

“In line with what we have been doing since the outbreak of this disease, by way of locking down any city, town or local government, we now have two confirmed cases of the virus.

“Thus, we discussed and agreed by 7, o’clock Tuesday morning there will be total stay at home in Katsina LGA entirely.”

He also disclosed that other essential services including banking, Health care sales and services as well as selected food vendors will be allowed to operate.

