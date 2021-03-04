COVID-19 makes infection most prevalent ailment at UCH, CMD reveals

THE Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, has revealed that infection, cardiac issues and cancer are the most prevalent ailments being treated at the hospital with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professor Otegbayo, who stated this while addressing newsmen in Ibadan on the occasion of his second year in office, said infectious diseases are the most prevalent ailments in the country, followed by non-communicable diseases like heart disorders and cancers.

Otegbayo said though the outbreak of COVID-19 has diverted attention from other infectious diseases which are most prevalent at the hospital due to the development level of Africa, cardiac and cancer remain the most prevalent among patients at the hospital.

He pointed out that cancer treatment is receiving priority attention from the management in order to meet a patient’s needs and drive early detection campaign.

Otegbayo also reeled out his administration’s achievements in the last two years to include the commissioning of a new 20-bed infectious disease centre, revamping of the ailing main theatre which now houses a digital X-ray machine, a haemodialysis machine, an endocardiograph machine and an ultrasound machine. He added that his administration has also built cash-and-carry pharmacies and attracted renovation of five blocks by the SDG Unit of the presidency.

He said the hospital’s topmost agenda for his third year in office would be the completion of the independent power project to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the hospital.

Otegbayo also added that his ambition is to equip various departments of the hospital for efficient service delivery.

“My ambition for the next two years is to complete the Independent Power Project that we just laid the foundation today. I will work assiduously on our independent power generation.

“We want to equip our various departments so that we can have state-of-the-art equipment and what people are going to look for in India or UK; we have men and women who can do even better than what they will see there. What we lack is the appropriate equipment and we are already working on it.

“The renovation work that is going on, we want to take it to every the nook and cranny of the hospital and this is part of what I intend to do. These are what I have in mind to do in the next two years. You may call it ambitious, but to me, it is one of the things we should be known for as the foremost tertiary institution in the country,” he said.

Otegbayo dismissed insinuations in some quarters that all the doctors and many health workers at the hospital have contracted COVID-19, describing such reports as fake.

